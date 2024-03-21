 Bengaluru techie alleges sexual harassment by delivery agent: ‘He followed me into kitchen’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru techie alleges sexual harassment by delivery agent: ‘He followed me into kitchen’

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 21, 2024 01:22 PM IST

The software engineer in Bengaluru alleged that the delivery agent entered her home on the pretext of using the toilet.

A 30-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru alleged that she was sexually harassed by a food delivery agent inside her home on March 17. According to the Times of India (TOI), the incident transpired after she had placed an order through a food aggregator app from a nearby restaurant.

Bengaluru: The incident happened on March 17 after the woman placed an order for dosa through an app. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bengaluru: The incident happened on March 17 after the woman placed an order for dosa through an app. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When her order arrived at 6:45 pm, the software engineer asked the delivery boy if he would like some water. After he said yes, she offered him a glass of water.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read| Woman in Bengaluru shares harrowing encounter, alleges man groped her near her house

The delivery agent drank it and left. However, a few seconds later, the techie heard a knock on her door. When she opened the door, she was in for a shock. The same delivery boy was standing at the door. He asked her if he could use the washroom, stating that ‘it’s very urgent’. The woman then directed him to the washroom and asked him to leave after he came out, reported TOI.

Before leaving the woman’s house in AECS Layout near Brookefield, the delivery boy expressed his desire for a glass of water. The woman asked him to wait at the door. “Shockingly, he followed me into the kitchen. He muttered something which I didn’t understand and just grabbed my hand. I started shouting at him, asking what he was up to and why he’d come to the kitchen. As he was still holding my hand, I took a frying pan and hit him on his back. He ran out of the house. I ran behind him up to the lift, but he took the stairs and escaped,” the woman told TOI.

She added, “The delivery boy spoke to me in broken Hindi and English, but I am not sure which language he spoke when he came to the kitchen and approached me.”

The outlet further reported that the woman claimed that the delivery boy had a beard and was wearing a face mask which he had pulled down to the chin.

After the delivery boy ran away, the woman dialled 112, and a team from Whitefield police station arrived at her home. They suggested that she file an FIR with HAL Police.

The woman also raised the issue with the food aggregator app and claimed they didn’t respond quickly to her complaint. “They didn’t share his mobile number and other details even after I reached the police station. When I was on a call with the firm’s customer care, they overheard a police officer suggesting that I write the company name, after which they received his phone number.”

Also Read| Delhi: 22-year-old medical student accuses professor of sexual harassment

The outlet also reported that the residents restricted the entry of delivery boys inside the building following this incident. They now collect their deliveries from the gates.

The CCTV cameras in the building have captured footage of the delivery boy who allegedly sexually harassed the woman, and police are currently investigating the matter.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Bengaluru techie alleges sexual harassment by delivery agent: ‘He followed me into kitchen’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On