Bengaluru techie alleges sexual harassment by delivery agent: ‘He followed me into kitchen’

A 30-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru alleged that she was sexually harassed by a food delivery agent inside her home on March 17. According to the Times of India (TOI), the incident transpired after she had placed an order through a food aggregator app from a nearby restaurant. Bengaluru: The incident happened on March 17 after the woman placed an order for dosa through an app. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When her order arrived at 6:45 pm, the software engineer asked the delivery boy if he would like some water. After he said yes, she offered him a glass of water.

The delivery agent drank it and left. However, a few seconds later, the techie heard a knock on her door. When she opened the door, she was in for a shock. The same delivery boy was standing at the door. He asked her if he could use the washroom, stating that ‘it’s very urgent’. The woman then directed him to the washroom and asked him to leave after he came out, reported TOI.

Before leaving the woman’s house in AECS Layout near Brookefield, the delivery boy expressed his desire for a glass of water. The woman asked him to wait at the door. “Shockingly, he followed me into the kitchen. He muttered something which I didn’t understand and just grabbed my hand. I started shouting at him, asking what he was up to and why he’d come to the kitchen. As he was still holding my hand, I took a frying pan and hit him on his back. He ran out of the house. I ran behind him up to the lift, but he took the stairs and escaped,” the woman told TOI.

She added, “The delivery boy spoke to me in broken Hindi and English, but I am not sure which language he spoke when he came to the kitchen and approached me.”

The outlet further reported that the woman claimed that the delivery boy had a beard and was wearing a face mask which he had pulled down to the chin.

After the delivery boy ran away, the woman dialled 112, and a team from Whitefield police station arrived at her home. They suggested that she file an FIR with HAL Police.

The woman also raised the issue with the food aggregator app and claimed they didn’t respond quickly to her complaint. “They didn’t share his mobile number and other details even after I reached the police station. When I was on a call with the firm’s customer care, they overheard a police officer suggesting that I write the company name, after which they received his phone number.”

The outlet also reported that the residents restricted the entry of delivery boys inside the building following this incident. They now collect their deliveries from the gates.

The CCTV cameras in the building have captured footage of the delivery boy who allegedly sexually harassed the woman, and police are currently investigating the matter.