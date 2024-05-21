Teen TikTok rapper Rylo Huncho accidentally shoots himself dead; social media video ends in fatal tragedy

In a social media moment gone wrong, 17-year-old American rapper Rylo Huncho fatally shot himself while filming a music video last week. Rylo Huncho

Prominently famed as a TikTok personality, Huncho accidentally killed himself as he pointed a handgun at his head, ultimately dying of an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.” According to The New York Post, the police didn't initially confirm the deceased teen's name, but a social media video doing rounds on the Internet showed the Suffolk-based rapper singing and dancing, displaying the gun in his hand.

Cops found him dead in Suffolk, Virginia, on Wednesday, May 15. The dreaded video, posted to Huncho's Instagram story, features him waving the gun around and showing off its built-in green laser and flashlight.

Rylo Huncho accidentally kills himself while filming video for social media

Later in the clip, he switched off the gun's safety and pointed it at his head. The aspiring rapper blurted out at the camera, “f**k y'all n****s” and blew the trigger. The blast claimed him as he disappeared from sight, and his phone hit the ground.

According to The Direct, his full name was Raleigh Freeman II. The unfortunate news made further waves when one of his cousins set up a Gofundme, in hopes of raising $15,000 for his grieving family. The link shows that Monica Savage and Diane Bryant organised the fundraiser titled “Support for Grieving Aunt After Tragic Loss.”

The post further reads, “Hello , my aunt recently lost her 17 year old son from a self inflicted gun wound to the head." The fundraiser organisers supposedly also confirmed that Huncho was an only son. Moreover, his mother was “a single parent but took care of her son the best she could.”

They also added, “Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why.”

One of Raleigh's friends, Twin Porter, devastated by the news of his passing, wrote on Facebook, “And to get a text saying he passed away is heartbreaking and to hear the mean things y’all are saying about Railey is so wrong on every level please god give his mother the strength to deal with the devastating pain she’s in.”

As of Tuesday, the teen rapper has 28.3K followers on Instagram.