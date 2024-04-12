Did The Weeknd diss Drake on All to Myself? Here's what fans think of new track from We Still Don't Trust You

While diss tracks are common in the hip-hop industry, the year 2024 appears to have made things more heated than usual. One after another, rappers are throwing shade at friends and foes alike, reigniting past feuds in bombshell tracks from new albums. First J.Cole-Kendrick Lamar drama then Chris Brown calling out Quavo, and now The Weeknd has seemingly dissed Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's new album We Still Don't Trust You. The Weeknd seemingly disses Drake on the track All to Myself from Future and Metro Boomin's new album We Still Don't Trust You, which is a follow up to their previous joint album We Don't Trust You(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Why do fans think The Weeknd dissed Drake?

We Still Don't Trust You is a follow-up to Future and Metro Boomin's joint album We Don't Trust You. The album is making rounds on social media as fans believe The Weeknd called out Drake on the track, All to Myself.

The lyrics that led to the assumption are- “They could never diss my brothers, baby (Future) / When they got leaks in they operation / I thank God that I never signed my life away... They shooters makin' TikToks / Got us laughin' in the Lambo (Yeah).”

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The Weeknd seemingly disses Drake on Metro Boomin & Future’s new album.” One more said, “The Weeknd has been waiting for this moment since trilogy.” Yet another said, “I can’t wait till Drake responds, they keep giving him bars. I’m not the biggest fan of him but I want him to crush them boys.”

Did J.Cole ‘switch up’ on Drake?

It appears the album is filled with diss tracks aimed at Drake. The track Red Leather contains a surprise feature from J.Cole, which has made fans believe he “switched up” on the God's Plan rapper. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “J Cole Linking with the opps now ? The switch up is crazy”

Another said, “Drake seeing The Weeknd & A$AP Rocky diss him when he’s not even finished addressing Kendrick, Metro & Future. And the icing on the cake is J Cole featured on the album as well.”