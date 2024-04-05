J. Cole fires back at Kendrick Lamar's diss, surprises fans with new album ‘Might Delete Later’

In a new twist and surprise to the rap world, J. Cole has offered a response to Kendrick Lamar's guest verse on "Like That" by Future and Metro Broomin, which saw the rapper bashing Cole and Drake. J. Cole has chosen a straightforward approach to hit back at Lamar's diss as he stunned his fans by dropping a new album "Might Delete Later".(Getty Images)

While Drake reacted to Lamar's insult during his current tour, Cole chose a more straightforward approach to hit back at Lamar's diss as he stunned his fans by dropping new album "Might Delete Later".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Last month, the two rappers linked their success to Lamar's in their song “First Person Shooter”. Lamar, who is the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize, addressed this in his song “Like That”. He distinguished himself from Cole and Drake by saying, "Motherf*** the big three, n***a, it's just big me."

Also Read: Self-proclaimed ‘GOAT’ Kanye West fuels ongoing rappers' feud, belittles Drake

‘Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic’: Cole targets Lamar

In his new album that arrived on streaming services without any alert, the Fayetteville, NC native can be heard addressing Lamar’s diss, suggesting that it was a cry for attention. “I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions,” the Dreamville CEO teased.

He then starts criticising K. Dot's legacy, labelling albums like Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers from 2022 as "tragic" and To Pimp A Butterfly, which won a Grammy, as "slumbering" records.

“He still doing shows but fell off like ‘The Simpsons’ / Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic / Your second shit put n—s to sleep but they gassed it / Your third shit was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine.”

Also Read: Kendrick Lamar steals Big Sean's thunder; shoots bars at Drake, J.Cole promptly after Big 3 diss

Cole says this is just a 'warning shot'

Calling his new album a “warning shot”, Cole tells Kendrick if the West Coast icon wants to go beyond, the gloves could fall off completely.

“He averagin’ one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin’/ If he wasn’t dissin’, then we wouldn’t be discuss in’ ’em/ Lord, don’t make me have to smoke this n—a ’cause I f–k with him/ But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him,” Cole continues.

He then targets Lamar over lack of output as he jokes "Four albums in 12 years, n—a, I can divide." This was in reference to the five-part “The Heart” series.

The twelve tracks on Cole's "Might Delete Later" feature guest appearances from Cam'ron, Ari Lennox, Bas, Central Cee and Gucci Mane.

The new project, which has probably sparked a lyrical feud that is completely upending the rap industry, follows his sixth solo album "The Off-Season", which was released in 2021.

On Sunday, April 7, Cole will headline his fourth annual Dreamville Fest in Raleigh, North Carolina.

You can listen to "7 Minute Drill" here: