Drake and J. Cole collaborate on the It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? tour, fans say ‘This is going to be special’

Drake is on a roll people. The singer announced an extension of his It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? tour with none other than American rapper J. Cole.

Beginning on January 18, 2024, at Denver's Ball Arena, the duo will be performing 18 shows together, at various places such as San Antonio, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Tampa, Nashville, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Buffalo, Lexington, and more. The final four shows will be performed by Drake alone in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Alabama.

General sales for the tour will begin on November 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. local time. Many shows such as those in Denver, New Orleans, Nashville and Columbus have been rescheduled from the Canadian singer's earlier tour in 2023. Earlier this summer, Drake completed a 5-date It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage.

The duo recently collaborated on Drake's recent album ‘For All the Dogs’ in the song ‘First Person Shooter.’ Previously they have collaborated on J. Cole's ‘In the Morning’ and Drake's ‘Jodeci Freestyle.’

Here are the dates:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

Social Media Reaction

Fans have been over the moon since the announcement of the tour and the collaboration between two of their very favourite rappers.

“Drake and Cole going on tour! 🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote a fan on X.

"I need drake and Cole to drop a collab tape. They make great music together" requested a fan.

“It’s amazing how Drake and Cole never allowed the industry get in between them. No beef, just solid friendship for 20+ years. That’s super amazing and rare AF” pointed out another.

While most have been celebrating the tour's announcement, many are worried about the money they'll have to shell out to purchase the tickets to these concerts.

“Drake and cole going on tour?? my mama finna go bankrupt buying these tickets”

"So Dreamville tickets and then Drake and Cole going on tour too?

*files for bankruptcy*"