Prince Harry set to meet Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce after he gushed about meeting Williams at Eras Tour

Next month's ESPY Awards are shaping up to be an interesting affair for Prince Harry and Taylor Swift’s NFL beau Travis Kelce. Honoured with the prestigious Pat Tillman Award for Service, the Duke will likely be ‘just steps away’ from the Kansa City tight-end who is reported to be invited to the ceremony as well. This potential face-to-face comes on the heels of Kelce's well-publicised bonding session with Harry's brother, Prince William, at Swift's concert, following which he raved about the prince during a podcast. Duke of Sussex set to receive Pat Tillman Award for Service at ESPY Awards

Prince Harry and Travis Kelce to attend ESPY awards

Also known as the Oscars for sports, the ESPY Awards is scheduled to take place on 11th July in Los Angeles. The Duke of Sussex has been selected to receive an honorary award for his Invictus Games initiative. Launched in 2014 by Harry, this global sporting event acts as a stage for wounded, injured, and ill military personnel, including active-duty soldiers and former service members.

Meanwhile, Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs are also nominated in the category for best team of the year, following their Super Bowl victory back in February. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is close friends with Kelce, is up for best male athlete and therefore his chances to walk down the red carpet are quite high.

When Travis Kelce raved about Prince William

Kelce was present on the opening day of Taylor Swift’s Wembley Stadium tour stop in London. On the same day, Prince William, along with his children Charlotte and George, also attended the show to celebrate his 42nd birthday. Just before the show, Taylor took a selfie with the royals and her beau, which she later posted on her Instagram, wishing the prince a very happy birthday. Later, the NFL star appeared on his podcast New Heights, telling his brother, Jason that “Prince William was the coolest mo****er.”

“They were an absolute delight to me. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them or curtsy, or just be an American idiot and shake their hand,” he added. The NFL tight end carried on by saying that no other prince comes close to William, which some took as a subtle jab aimed towards Harry.

Meghan likely to accompany Harry at the ESPY awards

It's anticipated that the Duchess will join Harry at the event, hosted by tennis star Serena Williams, known to be close friends with the Sussexes. Previously, Meghan reportedly invited Swift to her Archetypes podcast, but the singer declined. Now, a source told The Sun that Harry will probably be "just feet away" from Kelce. The source added, "Travis is like the most sociable, happy-go-lucky, kind person in any room and is sure to want to say hello to the Prince and interact with the Sussexes.” However for Harry, the encounter “could be potentially awkward” especially after he bonded so well with his estranged brother Williams.