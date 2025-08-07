Weapons: Where to stream Josh Brolin's summer horror film?

Weapons, the latest horror feature from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, is already generating major buzz ahead of its release. Early teasers and trailers of the film starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin reveal a darker and more chilling narrative from Cregger, and the frenzy for the horror film is already high among the audience. Starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, it features a chilling narrative about the mysterious disappearance of seventeen children in Maybrook.(warnerbros/Instagram)

What is Weapons about?

At 2:17 am, seventeen children in the quiet town of Maybrook vanish without warning. What is left behind is the grainy camera footage showing children running in a trance-like state. With no clues or signs of foul play, the suspicion falls on their teacher, Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), as all seventeen were her students. As the town turns against her, she teams up with Archer Graff, portrayed by Brolin, who is a desperate father. Both are set to uncover the dark truth behind the children's disappearances.

Weapons has already garnered 94% on Rotten Tomatoes from film critics and is being called the horror movie of the summer. Apart from Garner and Brolin, the film also features Alden Ehrenreich, who plays a local law enforcement officer, and Cary Christopher, who plays the character of Gandy's only student who did not disappear, as reported by TVInsider. The film also features Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, and Austin Abrams.

Where to stream Weapons?

There are currently no digital or streaming purchase options available for Weapons; however, the audience can circle back for updates after its theatrical release. Meanwhile, those eager to watch this chilling release in theatres and IMAX on August 8, 2025, nationwide.