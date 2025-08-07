Weapons first reviews: Viewers say the hype for this horror film is real, calling it ‘an unmissable new classic’

Weapons is one of the most anticipated films of the year. As the Julia Garner and Josh Brolin-starrer gears up for release on August 8, the first reactions for the Zach Cregger horror feature are in. Early press and selected audience members who saw the film have shared their reactions on X, and if these are anything to go by, then Weapons might very well become the horror film of the year. (Also read: Weapons trailer: Insane $38 million script of this movie caused a massive bidding war; Jordan Peele fired staff for it) Julia Garner stars in Weapons, which releases on August 8.

Go in as blind as you can, say viewers

A review read, “Zach Cregger doesn’t miss. He performs a magic trick, conjuring & sustaining sensational demented dread, lacing it with “what the f*ck” nervous laughter. This tale of disquieting suburbia is an unflinching, unmissable new classic.”

A viewer said, “Weapons is 100% HOLY HELL BATSH*T BRILLIANT! Scary, funny, heart-pounding, heartbreaking, fully original, and rich with respectful, genre-busting homage. Zach Cregger is a master filmmaker. The hype is real, the hype is real. Go in as blind as you possibly can.”

Unnerving, terrifying horror

“Weapons is a slow burn that build up to an insane and very satisfying conclusion. Zach Cregger has a confidence to his direction that few filmmakers have, let alone in the horror field. Epic and unique, it’s another sign that he’s a force to reckon with,” read a review.

A viewer said, “Holy f**k balls…Just finished watching #WeaponsMovie — what a ride. This film does everything great horror should: it grips, unnerves, terrifies, and makes you think, all while keeping you locked in from start to finish. I can’t wait to experience it again with an audience.”

Another said, “I was already excited for #WeaponsMovie & was still surprised by how much I enjoyed it. It balanced the scares and tension w/ bits of comedy (really welcoming at times). Loved the reveal of the story by telling it thru characters’ POV. Definitely hid behind my hands. Go see this!”

A second viewer noted the film's ambition and said, “Ambitious, unsettling and at times down right mortifying, Zach Cregger has done it again! From the second it starts, there is an immensely grand scope to #WeaponsMovie that entrances the audience as Cregger weaves an intricate and sinister tale. Led by two stellar performances from Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, and packed with some terrifying scares and great moments of twisted humour, Weapons an epic horror experience unlike any other.”

About the film

Weapons revolves around a small-town mystery where the sudden disappearance of multiple children at the same time shocks everyone. It all happened on a random Wednesday morning when 17 children in the fictional town of Maybrook woke up from their beds and ran into the night. They never came back. Julia Garner plays the class teacher of the school, who is at the centre of the allegations as questions pile up regarding the mysterious disappearances.

Weapons also stars Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. It releases on 8 August.