'Pedro Pascal threw us into turmoil': Weapons director Zach Cregger explains why actor was replaced by Josh Brolin

Pedro Pascal was originally set to lead the upcoming mystery-horror film Weapons, but the role ultimately went to Josh Brolin. In a recent interview, writer-director Zach Cregger revealed the reason behind the casting change. Pedro Pascal was replaced by Josh Brolin in the film Weapons due to scheduling conflicts caused by industry strikes.

'Pedro's schedule threw us into turmoil'

“I had a whole different cast for this movie. And then we had the strike, and Pedro Pascal’s schedule threw us into turmoil. I had to recast the entire movie," Zack told Entertainment Weekly.

Pedro had been cast as Archer Graff, the father of one of the missing children in the film. But due to the delays caused by the industry strikes, scheduling conflicts arose.

“The strikes delayed us, and then when you delay, people’s schedules get conflicts, and then you’re back at square one. I bear no ill will towards anybody… It’s like a domino effect. So I had to start over again," Zach added.

Pedro wasn’t the only actor affected. Original cast members Brian Tyree Henry and Renate Reinsve also had to exit the project.

Despite missing out on Weapons, Pedro Pascal has had a busy year. He starred in several high-profile projects, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Eddington from A24, HBO’s The Last of Us, and Celine Song’s The Materialists.

About Weapons

The film, written and directed by Zach Cregger, features Josh Brolin as Archer Graff and Julia Garner as teacher Justine Gandy. Additional key roles are played by Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. It opens with a chilling premise: seventeen children vanish simultaneously at 2:17 a.m. in a small American town, and strange visions and cryptic links begin to surface. What follows is a narrative told from the perspectives of various characters—parents, teachers, and locals—each offering unsettling clues that inch closer to the horrifying truth. Weapons is set for a theatrical release on 8 August.