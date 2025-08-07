Is Weapons based on a true story? Here's what we know about Josh Brolin-Julia Garner's horror film

Poised to be the scariest horror film of 2025, Weapons sees director Zach Cregger channeling a deeply personal tragedy and drawing from a range of iconic cinematic influences to craft a chilling and unconventional mystery. The film starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner is centred on the eerie disappearance of seventeen children in a quiet town. Zach Cregger's Weapons, anticipated as the scariest horror film of 2025, delves into the disappearance of seventeen children.(WarnerBros/Youtube )

Is Weapons inspired by a true story?

Here's a look at the real-life events and inspirations that helped Cregger shape Weapons into a uniquely haunting experience.

Zach Cregger's personal tragedy

Cregger's widely acclaimed horror film Barbarian was released in 2022 and went on to become both a critical and commercial success. However, while editing the film, he lost his close friend Trevor Moore, who died after tripping over the balcony railing, as reported by FandomWire. His passing away impacted Cregger deeply, and he hoped to explore this while writing, which resulted in the script of Weapons.

Talking to GQ, he described the project as a personal story. He said, “The movie’s about that overwhelming emotion you get when you lose someone close to you. This script was me venting about that. So I didn’t explode.”

Weapons was born out of a deeply personal tragedy that Cregger was grappling with when the idea first came to him. He revealed to GQ that the concept began with the image of a young girl telling a campfire story, insisting it was true, which sparked the unsettling narrative that would evolve into the film.

Crying children in Vietnam during napalm attack

According to the movie's trailer, the eerie disappearance of seventeen children in a small town after they run off in the middle of the night with a rather creepy pose. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cregger revealed that the haunting scene of the children running, striking the uncomfortable pose, is inspired by the crying children in Vietnam during a napalm attack, according to FandomWire.

The director shared, “I think that image is so awful, and the way she’s holding her arms out just killed me. I think there’s something really upsetting about that posture.” He explained that the pose was so upsetting for him that he decided that the children would run like that in the movie.

Hint at school shootings in the US?

While the disappearance of school children might appear as a political statement, in a separate interview with Next Big Picture, Cregger assured that the title's implication was not about school shootings in the USA. He explained that the inspiration was rather to explore a small town and its emotional outbreak when met with a tragedy.

Cregger told Entertainment Weekly, “It was a really fertile playground for me to write about my anger and sadness and all these things.” While the premise may recall real-life child abduction cases, Cregger clarified that Weapons isn't based on any one event. Instead, he cited Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners as a tonal inspiration, particularly for capturing the haunting atmosphere of the small town setting.