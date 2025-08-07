Weapons landed 95% on Rotten Tomatoes! Here's why critics love this Julia Garner-Josh Brolin horror film

Zech Creggar's highly anticipated film Weapons is already making waves ahead of its release. Earning rave reviews from critics and a strong Rotten Tomatoes score, the film is being touted as the horror film of the summer. Weapons is also being hailed as one of the scariest performances by Josh Brolin. Featuring a powerhouse cast including Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, and Benedict Wong, the film is shaping up to be one of the standout horror releases of the year. Zech Creggar's film Weapons is generating excitement with positive reviews and a strong Rotten Tomatoes score.( Warner Bros/YouTube )

What are critics saying about Josh Brolin-Julia Garner's Weapons?

Weapons revolves around the disappearance of seventeen children from the Maybrook without any clue or sign of foul play. All children belonging to the same class disappear at the same time, and what is left behind are strange, grainy videos showing them running in a trance-like state. This sets Brolin and Garner's characters to pair up and uncover the dark truth behind the mysterious disappearances.

Film critics are calling Weapons a “horror achievement," as reported by superheroype, and here's why the critics are in love with it.

Empire Magazine's John Nugent called Weapons a “step up from Barbarian,” which was Cregger's previously applauded work, released in 2022. Lee wrote, "A hugely accomplished horror achievement, and a significant step up from Barbarian: tense, sad, hilarious, unsettling, ridiculously entertaining, and ultimately oddly uplifting.”

The Guardian's Benjamin Lee wrote, "It’s a tantalising setup, pitched somewhere between Stephen King and the Brothers Grimm, and Cregger’s careful slow build keeps us in thrall for the most part, eager to see just how the puzzle-pieces fit.”

A “cruel bedtime story,” said Peter Debruge of Variety. Debrudge said, "Cregger has achieved something remarkable here, crafting a cruel and twisted bedtime story of the sort the Brothers Grimm might have spun.”

Weapons is set to release in theatres and IMAX on Friday, August 8, 2025.