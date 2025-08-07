The Thursday Murder Club trailer: Here's when Pierce Brosnan-Helen Mirren starrer releases

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are set to appear as detectives in The Thursday Murder Club. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Richard Osman, the film follows a group of retirees trying to solve a murder. Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie are also part of the project. The Thursday Murder Club will be released on Netflix.(Screengrab/YouTube)

The trailer of the Thursday Murder Club was released by Netflix on Thursday, August 7. The movie will premiere on the streaming giant later this month.

The Thursday Murder Club trailer

The trailer opens with Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie playing retirees who solve cold cases for fun. A murder in their town prompts them to switch from amateur sleuths to real-life detectives. What follows is a ride of laughter and chaos as the group attempts to find the killer.

The official synopsis reads, “Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees - Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) - who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.”

The Thursday Murder Club release date: When and where to watch

The film will be released on Netflix. Fans of Richard Osman’s novel can stream The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix from August 28.

The Thursday Murder Club cast

As per Movie Web, Pierce Brosnan plays the role of Ron Ritchie, an ex-union activist. The role marks a far cry from the suave roles the GoldenEye actor has essayed in the past, the outlet reported. As for Kingsley, the Gandhi star plays an ex-psychiatrist named Ibrahim Ari. Imrie essays the role of a retired nurse called Joyce Meadowcroft while Mirren stars as former spy Elizabeth Best.

Apart from Kingsley, Brosnan, Mirren and Imrie, the movie also features Doctor Who actor David Tennant. Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Tom Ellis, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Jonathan Pryce are also part of the cast.

