Helen Mirren celebrates 80th birthday: Have a look at her marriage to director Taylor Hackford

Helen Mirren turns 80 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, and she is marking the occasion with the man who has been by her side for nearly three decades - director Taylor Hackford. The two have been married for 27 years, though marriage was not something Mirren ever saw as essential. While Helen Mirren’s career spans everything from The Queen to Prime Suspect, she has been busy in recent years with roles on TV.(IMDb)

“I always said I have nothing against marriage,” she told AARP back in 2016.

“It just wasn't to my taste, like turnips. I just had to meet the right turnip,” she said. That “right turnip” turned out to be Hackford, who she met on the set of his 1985 film White Nights.

They got married in 1997, a full decade after they began dating. “We got married in the end because we realized that we were going to be together forever,” Mirren said.

Helen Mirren birthday: Her relationship with Taylor Hackford

While Mirren’s career spans everything from The Queen to Prime Suspect, she has been busy in recent years with TV roles. She was part of the second season of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel, and appears in Guy Ritchie’s gritty drama MobLand.

Hackford, now 80, is no stranger to the spotlight either. The Oscar-winning director has helmed classics like An Officer and a Gentleman, The Devil’s Advocate and Blood In, Blood Out. He is also a former president of the Directors Guild of America.

Hello! Magazine noted that the couple’s connection began on set, when Helen Mirren was 38. They eventually married in a small ceremony in Scotland.

Life at home and the secret to 27 years

Over the years, the pair have split their time between Los Angeles, New Orleans, London, and Nevada. During the pandemic lockdowns, they stayed at their home in Lake Tahoe. “It’s given me the opportunity to be with my husband in a sort of normal everyday way, which has been fantastic,” Mirren told The Independent.

As for the secret to their long marriage? “My theory has always been that this is why we're still together: because we've spent so much time apart, we're always pleased to see each other,” she told You Magazine.

