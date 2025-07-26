Kristin Cabot's first spotting since Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ row reveals key marriage detail

Kristin Cabot resigned as the HR chief of Astronomer days after the Colplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal broke. She and former CEO Andy Byron were spotted cuddling at the band's show in Boston earlier this month, sparking a massive ‘cheating’ and ‘affair’ row. Cabot was recently spotted, however, without a wedding ring, indicating her marriage might be in trouble. Kristin is married to Andrew Cabot, the owner of Privateer Rum.(X/@candybarr2009)

The Daily Mail on Thursday published photos of Cabot watering plants outside her home. She was seen wearing a pink dress with an overcoat. The 52-year-old mother, barefoot, was standing next to the plant beds at her New Hampshire home.

Read More: New video shows Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot cuddling moments before kiss-cam exposure

The report further added that Cabot was not wearing her wedding ring. According to the New York Post, the former HR chief was previously married to Kenneth Thornby, but they divorced in 2022. Hindustan Times was unable to verify these details. The former couple reportedly shares at least one child.

The Post noted that Cabot then married Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot, who was in Japan during the Coldplay concert mishap.

Astronomer on Thursday confirmed that its executive in charge of human resources has left. “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned," spokesman Taylor Jones said in a brief statement.

Her departure follows the resignation of CEO Andy Byron, who quit after the company said he was being put on leave pending an investigation.

Read More: Kristin Cabot, husband Andrew took massive loan for luxury New Hampshire property; How much was it?

Byron was married to a woman named Megan Kerrigan Byron. Kerrigan removed her last name from her social media profiles before deleting her accounts.

Cabot and Byron were caught by surprise when singer Chris Martin asked the cameras to scan the crowd for his “Jumbotron Song” during the concert last week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin joked in video that spread quickly around the internet.

(With AP inputs)