James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is on board with Helen Mirren's criticism of 007 films:'Certain agreement there…'

British actor Pierce Brosnan has responded to Helen Mirren’s recent remarks about the James Bond franchise, where she candidly shared her distaste for the spy series and its portrayal of women. Helen, who voiced her thoughts in a recent interview, expressed not only her dislike for the films but also her opposition to the idea of casting a woman as 007. Pierce, who famously played the suave British spy in four Bond films, admitted he shared some of her sentiments. Pierce Brosnan weighed in on Helen Mirrens recent criticism of James Bond films

"Yes, there's a certain agreement there," he told People magazine at the New York premiere of their upcoming webseries MobLand. "But there's a certain world and room to move within the proscenium arch of what [Bond creator and author] Ian Fleming put down. So there's always going to be conflict. She let them have it," he added.

Recently, speaking to The Standard, Helen had explained her reasons for never being drawn to the franchise. "The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond. The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism," she said.

She further emphasised that real-life stories of women in espionage deserve more attention. “Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world," she added.

Despite her criticism of the Bond character, Helen made it clear that she admires the actors who have portrayed him. “I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan. I mean, oh my god. Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything, and I think he’s fabulous in. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person," she said.