Weapons director Zach Cregger opens up on emotional reason behind film

Zach Cregger, best known for his breakout horror hit Barbarian, has returned with Weapons, a genre-defying mystery thriller driven by profound personal loss. The story centers on the bizarre disappearance of 17 elementary school children who simultaneously run away from home. But behind the eerie plot lies a filmmaker wrestling with grief in his own life. Zach Cregger wrote Weapons to deal with personal grief.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A horror story rooted in heartbreak

Cegger, began developing Weapons in the aftermath of the sudden death of Trevor Moore, his best friend and co-founder of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U’Know. According to a Polygon report, the 2021 tragedy marked a turning point for Cregger, who used screenwriting as a way to cope with overwhelming emotions.

He told Polygon that the chapter of his life was terrible and added that writing the movie was just him interacting with those feelings in a non-self-destructive way.

The Polygon report added that though Weapons was not a direct metaphor for grief, its chaotic and mysterious tone emerged as a byproduct of emotional upheaval. He said he was exhausted of grief-as-metaphor horror movies, but the energy of the grief is in the film.

Also read: How Weapons director Zach Cregger was inspired by Tom Cruise’s 1999 film Magnolia

Structure from the subconscious

Like Barbarian, Weapons avoid traditional structure. Told in seven chapters, each focuses on a different character, including a troubled teacher (Julia Garner), a grieving father (Josh Brolin), and a disillusioned cop (Alden Ehrenreich), the film slowly reveals a shared mystery at the core, stated another HotPress report.

Comparing the writing process to spiritual excavation, Cregger said he leaned into his subconscious and penned it without knowing where the story was headed. He was inspired by David Lynch’s transcendental meditation techniques. He said the first thing he heard was a little girl’s voice telling him the story, and that’s what was written.

Cregger, who likened the film to Magnolia filtered through Stephen King, incorporated surreal, unexplained imagery, including a floating assault rifle, which he refuses to over-explain. He was quoted in a HotPress report saying that knowing he does not understand it makes it even more important to him.

A shift in career and tone

Weapons marked a stark evolution from Cregger’s comedy roots. As a former sketch performer and comedy writer, he relied on spontaneity and fun. But Weapons demanded a balance between emotional rawness and technical rigor.

According to Polygon report, he said that one may follow their subconscious and enjoy it, but it eventually has to be structured.

With a strong ensemble and bold narrative approach, Weapons signals Cregger’s ascent as a filmmaker with a distinctive voice, one shaped as much by his past as by pain.

FAQs:

1. What inspired Zach Cregger to write Weapons?

The death of his close friend Trevor Moore in 2021 pushed Cregger to write as a form of emotional processing.

2. Is Weapons about grief?

While grief influenced its creation, Weapons is not directly about loss. It’s a surreal, character-driven horror mystery.

3. How does Weapons differ from Barbarian?

While both films are structurally unconventional, Weapons is more ensemble-based and emotional, whereas Barbarian leans more into dark humor and contained horror.

4. Who stars in the movie?

The cast includes Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, and Austin Abrams.

5. What’s next for Cregger?

He is currently in pre-production on a new Resident Evil film, aiming to capture the tension and atmosphere of the original survival horror games.