How Weapons director Zach Cregger was inspired by Tom Cruise’s 1999 film Magnolia

Zach Cregger’s Weapons has been garnering attention ever since its trailer was released. The horror film, which hits theaters on August 8, stars Josh Brolin and Julia Garner in the lead. With a 95 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes even before its release, Weapons is already a hit with critics, Fandomwire reported. Recently, Zach Cregger opened up about how a Tom Cruise movie was a big source of inspiration behind Weapons. Weapons stars Julia Garner and Josh Brolin in the lead.(AP)

Also read: Weapons first reviews: Viewers say the hype for this horror film is real, calling it ‘an unmissable new classic’

While many Tom Cruise fans might think the actor’s 1994 horror project, Interview with the Vampire, could have inspired Cregger, the answer is something different. In a chat with Collider, the Barbarian director said that the 1999 film Magnolia proved pivotal for Weapons.

Zach Cregger on how Tom Cruise’s Magnolia inspired Weapons

The director told Collider that he and cinematographer Larkin Seiple discussed Magnolia a lot while filming Weapons.

“Magnolia was a big inspiration for this movie. And the cold open of Magnolia is another montage with really energetic camera moves and zooms on a dolly, and all kinds of swinging, and it’s just never stationary,” Cregger said, while discussing how the movie influenced him.

The cold open of Magnolia features three different events, which are later shown to be interconnected.

What is Tom Cruise’s film Magnolia about?

The psychological drama by Paul Thomas Anderson follows a group of characters whose stories are interconnected. The movie is regarded as one of Anderson’s best works to date. With Cregger citing Magnolia as an inspiration, there is a chance that the visuals of Weapons will be unflinching and to-the-face, as per Fandom Wire. The movie could also focus on emotional violence, just like Magnolia did, as per Collider.

Also read: Is Weapons based on a true story? Here's what we know about Josh Brolin-Julia Garner's horror film

What is Weapons about?

Starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner and Benedict Wong in the lead, Weapons follows a group of children belonging to the same classroom who go missing at exactly the same time. Julia Garner portrays a school teacher, while Brolin essays the role of a parent whose child has gone missing.

FAQs:

1. When is Weapons releasing?

The movie will hit theaters on August 8.

2. Which film is Weapons inspired by?

Director Zach Cregger said that he was inspired by Tom Cruise’s Magnolia.

3. Which stars are part of Weapons?

The film stars Julia Garner and Josh Brolin.