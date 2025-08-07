Waiting for Weapons? Watch Zach Cregger's Barbarian, which has 92% Rotten Tomatoes score

Zach Cregger's much-anticipated horror mystery Weapons is all set for its release in theatres and IMAX on Friday, August 8, 2025. The Josh Brolin and Julia Garner-starrer is based on the tragic disappearance of 17 children in a town, while the writer-director is believed to have taken help from real-life events and inspiration to come up with the story, Radio Times reported. Still from Barbarian trailer(YouTube)

Fans of Zach Cregger know that this is not the first time when ventured into the horror genre. The director first burst onto the scene three years ago, when he presented Barbarian in 2022. Featuring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long, the film was a surprise hit at the box office and garnered praise from critics as well. Weapons is being touted as the follow-up to Barbarian.

Why watch Barbarian before Weapons?

Barbarian is famous for its unique blend of humor and unpredictability, leaving fans guessing until the climax. Post its unexpected successful run in theatres, the movie has cemented its name among the top titles on streaming platforms in the past few years, according to Comic Book Resources. On Rotten Tomatoes, the 2022 film holds a rating of 92% across 212 reviews.

The film narrates the journey of a young woman, who is travelling to Detroit for a job interview, and has booked a rental home for her stay. However, after arriving late at night at the property, she gets to know that the place was double-booked by a man, who is staying there.

As she thinks about spending the evening at the house, the woman gets to find out a dark secret, more than the unexpected house guest.

Much like the earlier movie, Weapons takes has a simple yet mysterious premise, where an entire class of third-graders goes missing after they leave their homes at 2:17 AM. In Barbarian, Cregger went on to work around the traditional linear narrative, where he highlighted twists midway through the movie and later backed it up with more context.

But in Weapons, he is said to have focused on a “POV-style approach,” talking about different characters in turn and revealing the entire story in bits and pieces, CBR reports.

FAQs:

1. Where to watch Barbarian in the US?

Fans can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Fandango, among other platforms.

2. When will Weapons release in the US?

The film hits theatres on Friday, August 8.

3. Who all are there in Weapons?

It features Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams and Benedict Wong, among others.