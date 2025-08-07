Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Waiting for Weapons? Watch Zach Cregger's Barbarian, which has 92% Rotten Tomatoes score

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 10:26 pm IST

Are you waiting for Weapons? Zach Cregger's 2022 film, Barbarian, has a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Zach Cregger's much-anticipated horror mystery Weapons is all set for its release in theatres and IMAX on Friday, August 8, 2025. The Josh Brolin and Julia Garner-starrer is based on the tragic disappearance of 17 children in a town, while the writer-director is believed to have taken help from real-life events and inspiration to come up with the story, Radio Times reported.

Still from Barbarian trailer(YouTube)
Still from Barbarian trailer(YouTube)

Fans of Zach Cregger know that this is not the first time when ventured into the horror genre. The director first burst onto the scene three years ago, when he presented Barbarian in 2022. Featuring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long, the film was a surprise hit at the box office and garnered praise from critics as well. Weapons is being touted as the follow-up to Barbarian.

Why watch Barbarian before Weapons?

Barbarian is famous for its unique blend of humor and unpredictability, leaving fans guessing until the climax. Post its unexpected successful run in theatres, the movie has cemented its name among the top titles on streaming platforms in the past few years, according to Comic Book Resources. On Rotten Tomatoes, the 2022 film holds a rating of 92% across 212 reviews.

Also read: Is Weapons based on a true story? Here's what we know about Josh Brolin-Julia Garner's horror film

The film narrates the journey of a young woman, who is travelling to Detroit for a job interview, and has booked a rental home for her stay. However, after arriving late at night at the property, she gets to know that the place was double-booked by a man, who is staying there.

As she thinks about spending the evening at the house, the woman gets to find out a dark secret, more than the unexpected house guest.

Much like the earlier movie, Weapons takes has a simple yet mysterious premise, where an entire class of third-graders goes missing after they leave their homes at 2:17 AM. In Barbarian, Cregger went on to work around the traditional linear narrative, where he highlighted twists midway through the movie and later backed it up with more context.

But in Weapons, he is said to have focused on a “POV-style approach,” talking about different characters in turn and revealing the entire story in bits and pieces, CBR reports.

FAQs:

1. Where to watch Barbarian in the US?

Fans can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Fandango, among other platforms.

2. When will Weapons release in the US?

The film hits theatres on Friday, August 8.

3. Who all are there in Weapons?

It features Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams and Benedict Wong, among others.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Waiting for Weapons? Watch Zach Cregger's Barbarian, which has 92% Rotten Tomatoes score
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On