From A Complete Unknown to Anora: See 7 must-watch movies to stream on Hulu now

Hulu has an impressive collection of movies. From horror thrillers to comedy-dramas, the streaming platform has content for all kinds of moods. Be it Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown or Kieran Culkin’s Oscar-winning performance in A Real Pain, the platform has several hours of entertainment for every film lover, as per People. Here are the top seven movies currently on Hulu for you. What to watch on Hulu: Anora to Longlegs, these seven films should be on your watchlist.

The Last Showgirl

Directed by Gia Coppola, the American drama film The Last Showgirl is about a 57-year-old showgirl named Shelly Gardner. After Le Razzle Dazzle, the revue where Shelly Gardner has performed for three decades, decides to close its doors. Shelly (Pamela Anderson) finds herself on a journey to repair her relationship with her daughter, Hannah (Billie Lourd).

Also read: Wednesday soars back to Netflix’s No. 1 within hours of Season 2 Part II release

A Real Pain

The multi-talented Jesse Eisenberg wrote, directed, and acted in this 2024 comedy-drama movie. In A Real Pain, cousins Benji (Kieran Culkin) and David (Jesse Eisenberg) reunite to visit their late grandmother's hometown in Poland. Kieran Culkin’s performance in the movie won him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Longlegs

If you are in the mood for a horror thriller, few movies can match Longlegs. An FBI agent must track down an occultist serial killer (Nicolas Cage), who has murdered several families in Oregon.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin follows Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends. Things take an unprecedented turn when Gleeson decides to end his friendship with Farrell.

Also read: Taylor Swift spills plans for her dream wedding in resurfaced interview: ‘I want to build…’

Anora

Anora, which stars Mikey Madison in the lead role, is about a New York stripper who ties the knot with Ivan Vanya Zakharov, the wealthy son of a Russian Oligarch. The movie won five Academy Awards.

A Complete Unknown

A Complete Unknown is the biopic of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The movie, which is directed by James Mangold, takes inspiration from Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! and stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role.

Thelma

June Squibb plays the lead role in Thelma. The plot is about an elderly woman who falls prey to a random scam on the phone. Directed by Josh Margolin, the movie is a must-watch for comedy lovers.

FAQs

What is the number one movie on Hulu?

One of the top movies on Hulu right now is The Last Showgirl, as per People.

Are there any good movies on Hulu right now?

There are several impressive movies on Hulu right now, including The Banshees of Inisherin, Longlegs, and Thelma.

What is the best thriller on Hulu right now?

Keira Knightley-starrer Boston Strangler is a critically acclaimed thriller on Hulu right now.