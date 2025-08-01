The Simpsons Season 37: From Albert Brooks to Kieran Culkin, guest stars set to make cameos on show

The Simpsons is all set to welcome a favorite guest star back in its 37th season. The longest-running American sitcom revealed that The Simpsons Season 37 will feature cameos from Glenn Howerton, Cole Escola, Danny Pudi, Adam Pally, Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson. Not just that, the show will also bring back Albert Brooks in the same episode, per ScreenRant. The comedian has played several roles in the show over the years, including EPA head Russ Cargill in The Simpsons Movie and Hank Scorpion. The Simpsons Season 37 is set to have star-studded cameos

Showrunner Matt Selman revealed that The Simpsons Season 37 will feature several cameos, including an appearance by Succession fame Kieran Culkin.

Albert Brooks, who has guest-starred in several seasons, will also be a part of the special Simpsons episode with several cameos. As of now, no details have been revealed about the episode. With so many guest stars in a single installment, ScreenRant reported that the actors could voice themselves in the Simpsons universe and meet Homer and his family.

For Brooks, who has essayed several iconic guest roles from Marge’s seductive bowling instructor Jacques in Season 2 to the charismatic villain Hank Scorpio in the famous episode You Only Move Twice, Season 37 is a chance to essay another legendary character.

The Finding Nemo actor has long been associated with the show and his return raises the hopes of the fans for another exciting episode.

The show will air its 800th episode in February 2026, though the exact date has not been revealed, per Variety. Matt Selman teased some hints about the episode at the San Diego Comic Con 2025, saying, “It’s a big deal to do 800 shows, and so we’re going to be doing two brand new original episodes that night.”

The showrunner added, “They’re top secret for now, but I promise you, they’ll be the best 800th episode of anything you’ve ever seen.”

