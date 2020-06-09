Group of fish hitches a ride in a pregnant whale shark’s mouth. It may remind you of a funny scene from Finding Nemo

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:12 IST

Most of the time, Mother Nature is a whole lot mesmerising. But sometimes, she is a little unusual. This photographer’s underwater shot of a pregnant whale shark giving a lift to a squad of remoras captures this intriguingly beautiful essence of nature.

Evans Baudin shared this photo, taken underwater near the Mexican city Cabo San Lucas, on his Facebook account on June 6. The image was shared along with a caption reading, “Yesterday, I met one of the most beautiful creatures I have ever seen...A whale shark for the book! An adult pregnant female, +12 meters! She was so massive that even a whole squad of remoras used her mouth to a free ride! Thank you mother nature, it was a wonderful day with an absolutely unbelievable creature”.

This is probably the most magnificent example of animals being bros we’ve ever seen. Doesn’t this picture remind you of this scene from Finding Nemo?

Since being shared, Baudin’s post has received over 1,000 shares and more than 100 comments on Facebook. Additionally, the picture is creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Twitter.

Here is how netizens reacted to the ‘whale bus’. One Facebook user said, “Absolutely amazing”. While another individual wrote, “Take me to see whale sharks”.

A Twitter user was a little concerned about the mother-to-be’s health. They inquired, “Yikes, how does this whale shark even feed or breath?” To which shark biologist, Simon J Pierce responded with, “As long as the water is still flowing over the gills the shark should be okay, but still, OMG”.

Somebody also left this hilariously well-timed GIF on the thread:

What are your thoughts on this unique underwater photograph?

