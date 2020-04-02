Cuteness alert! Penguin meets the Belugas and netizens can’t have enough of it. Watch

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:44 IST

The lockdown in several countries has prompted many public places to shut down. Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is one such place that has been closed. But that didn’t mean residents of the aquarium were left without any visitors. Adorable little Rockhopper penguins visited the aquarium and made netizens fall in love with them. But the adventures of these delightful birds is far from over. Another clip, posted on Twitter by the aquarium, gives a glimpse of a wonderful little resident of the South Pole visiting some citizens of the North Pole.

The clip shows the little Rockhopper penguin, Wellington, strolling in front of the Beluga whale tank in a curious manner. The whales Kayavak, Mauyak and Annik, simultaneously stare inquisitively at Wellington trying to figure out what it was. The whales swim around and one even tries to boop the penguin but squishes its head against the tank in stead.

The confused penguin almost looks like the little kid in ‘Baby’s Day Out’ who is trying to figure out what sort of animals were inside the tanks since whales and penguins live on literally opposite poles of the globe.

“This weekend, Wellington visited Kayavak, Mauyak and baby Annik, who were very curious about this little rockhopper. Belugas are northern hemisphere animals, so they would likely never see a penguin!” reads the caption.

The clip has swiftly gone viral with netizens swooning over the curious and confused residents of the sea on both the sides of the tank. The clip has garnered over 2.1 million views till now and over 89,000 likes.

THIS IS THE BEST ONE YET

