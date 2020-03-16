e-paper
Penguins become ‘visitors’ at Chicago aquarium closed down due to coronavirus

Wellington, the penguin, took on a delightful adventure and Twitter is here for it

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:53 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A video shows a glimpse of one of the penguin’s special visit and boy, is it precious or what?
A video shows a glimpse of one of the penguin’s special visit and boy, is it precious or what?(Twitter/@shedd_aquarium)
         

Coronavirus may have caused the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to close down for the time being but that doesn’t mean the creatures residing there will have no visitors. The penguins at the facility have taken this opportunity to go on field trips across the building and meet other beings of the sea world - and they seem mighty impressed by what they’ve seen.

A tweet posted on the official handle of the public aquarium shows this delightful adventure taken on by the penguins.

“Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!” says the tweet. “The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor,” it says further.

A video shows a glimpse of the special visit and boy, is it precious or what?

Shedd Aquarium had posted on March 13 that they were temporarily shutting their doors to visitors as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus scare.

Given the current situation, it’s no surprise that the tweet about the penguin ‘visitors’ has found a lot of fans. Within 14 hours, the tweet has collected over 8,200 likes and more than 3,700 retweets and counting.

“Thank-you Shedd Aquarium for continuing to post... we need our smiles wherever we can get them... please give Wellington some extra fish for bringing happiness to many people... good job, Wellington,” says a Twitter user. “Fish are food? No, fish are too big for food. Fish are friend?” comments another jokingly.

“This is fantastic for Wellington! He looks like he had an awesome day. Love that he looks like he’s experiencing sensory overload. And the fish look excited to see him, too. Multi-species enrichment activity. We need daily ‘Wellington’s Adventures at the Shedd’ updates!” says a third.

