Penguins become ‘visitors’ at Chicago aquarium closed down due to coronavirus

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:53 IST

Coronavirus may have caused the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to close down for the time being but that doesn’t mean the creatures residing there will have no visitors. The penguins at the facility have taken this opportunity to go on field trips across the building and meet other beings of the sea world - and they seem mighty impressed by what they’ve seen.

A tweet posted on the official handle of the public aquarium shows this delightful adventure taken on by the penguins.

“Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!” says the tweet. “The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor,” it says further.

A video shows a glimpse of the special visit and boy, is it precious or what?

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴



Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

Shedd Aquarium had posted on March 13 that they were temporarily shutting their doors to visitors as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus scare.

As part of preventative measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Shedd Aquarium will be temporarily closed for the next two weeks.



More information: https://t.co/uQJ7k2On33



In the meantime, let us know what animal updates you want! 👇 pic.twitter.com/6DA0P5KQb0 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 13, 2020

Given the current situation, it’s no surprise that the tweet about the penguin ‘visitors’ has found a lot of fans. Within 14 hours, the tweet has collected over 8,200 likes and more than 3,700 retweets and counting.

“Thank-you Shedd Aquarium for continuing to post... we need our smiles wherever we can get them... please give Wellington some extra fish for bringing happiness to many people... good job, Wellington,” says a Twitter user. “Fish are food? No, fish are too big for food. Fish are friend?” comments another jokingly.

“This is fantastic for Wellington! He looks like he had an awesome day. Love that he looks like he’s experiencing sensory overload. And the fish look excited to see him, too. Multi-species enrichment activity. We need daily ‘Wellington’s Adventures at the Shedd’ updates!” says a third.