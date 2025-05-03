World's sexiest man alive is a 45-year-old sitcom star; beat Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Henry Cavill, Brad Pitt

People Magazine has been crowning the 'Sexiest Man Alive' annually since 1985. Over the years, several of the world's biggest (and hottest) superstars have held the honour. The list of cover stars of the Sexiest Man Alive issue reads like a who's who list of Hollywood's hottest: Mel Gibson, Tom Cruise, Richard Gere, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Johnny Depp, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, and Michael B Jordan, to name a few. Yet, in 2024, a relatively less popular former sitcom star beat these heavyweight hotties to the top in a big upset. (Also read: World's most beautiful woman is a 62-year-old actor who beat Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Beyonce, Angelina Jolie) The world's sexiest man alive is a former sitcom star.

People's Sexiest Man Alive

The current title-holder of People's Sexiest Man Alive is actor John Krasinski. The 45-year-old was declared the sexiest man alive for the 2024 issue by People in November last year. The announcement was met with a few surprised reactions, as over the years, Krasinski has largely been known as Jim from The Office, the nerdy-yet-charming salesman from the iconic sitcom. But over the years, he has transitioned to being an action star, notably as the lead of Prime Video's Jack Ryan, and also appeared in a cameo as Mr Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

John Krasinski has transitioned from nerdy comic actor to action star.

As People Magazine notes in its announcement: "Sure, fans might know him as a prank-loving, crush-worthy paper salesman, or an intense former Marine turned CIA agent, or a devoted family man sacrificing himself for love, but the actor, 45, prefers just being a husband and father, who binges documentaries and relishes bedtime stories with his kids."

Who did John Krasinski beat

Krasinski followed Hollywood heartthrobs Patrick Dempsey and Chris Evans in the list, and beat out another favourite - Henry Cavill. Other stars who had been pitted to be crowned the Sexiest Man Alive in 2024 included Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Brad Pitt, and Timothee Chalamet. Cavill was long considered the odds-on favourite.

About John Krasinski

Born in 1979, John Krasinski began his career as a scriptwriter on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2000 and then acted in many shows in bit parts. His breakthrough came as Jim Halpert in The Office (2005-13), which made him a beloved sitcom star. He had film appearances in Letterheads (2008), Big Miracle (2012), and Aloha (2014). He gained fame with his directorial, A Quiet Place, as well as the Prime Video series Jack Ryan (both 2018).

In 2011, Krasinski had been one of the top contenders to play Captain America in the MCU but lost the role to Chris Evans. He eventually made his MCU debut in a cameo as Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). The actor is married to British film star Emily Blunt.