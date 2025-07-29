Fox’s Fall 2025 schedule revealed: 'Doc', 'The Simpsons' and more to release on these dates

Fox has officially revealed its lineup for the Fall 2025 TV season which promises a mix of new and returning series across various genres. From high-stakes dramas and fan-favorite animation to celebrity-packed game shows and sports programs, the network is giving its audience a diverse offering that kicks off on Monday, September 15. Second season of Doc is set to premiere on September 23, 2025.(X/@zuza_b255)

‘Doc’ and ‘Murder in a Small Town’ return

The Fall season TV lineup includes the premiere of the acclaimed medical drama Doc. The second season of the show, starring Molly Parker, will start airing from September 23 at 9 PM ET. The medical drama sees a new face joining the cast: Felicity Huffman. The show’s premiere follows the launch of Season 2 of crime drama Murder in a Small Town at 8 pm on the same day, Variety reported.

Jane Lynch and Rob Lowe take center stage

The broadcaster is also beginning its unscripted programming push starting September 15 with the premiere of celebrity-themed Name That Tune Season 5. The show hosted by Jane Krakowski will be airing at 8 PM ET. It will be followed by the premiere Celebrity Weakest Link. Now being hosted by Jane Lynch, the show has moved from NBC and will air at 9 PM ET.

According to Deadline, fan-favorite competition The Floor is returning with its fourth season, starting Wednesday, September 24. It will be hosted by Rob Lowe.

Post that, viewers get to witness the debut of new competition series, 99 to Beat, co-hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews at 9 PM.

What's more?

Starting September 25, Thursday, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be making a fiery return with Season 24 of Hell’s Kitchen that will air at 8 PM ET and will be followed by the tough-as-nails reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’s Season 24 at 9 PM.

Meanwhile, Fox’s beloved Animation Domination block will resume on Sunday, September 28 starting with the premiere of The Simpsons Season 37 at 8 PM (ET), followed by Universal Basic Guys Season 2 at 8.30 PM.

Further, people get to see Krapopolis Season 3 at 9 PM and Bob’s Burgers Season 16 at 9.30 PM.

Sports on FOX

Football fans can tune into Fox College Football Friday starting August 29 and catch NFL on Fox kicking off on Sunday, September 28.

More to come in 2025-26

There are other series that will premiere later in the season:

Drama: Memory of a Killer, The Faithful

Comedy: Best Medicine, American Dad!, Animal Control, Family Guy, Grimsburg, Going Dutch

Reality/Unscripted: Beat Shazam, Fear Factor: The Next Chapter, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Next Level Chef, Extracted

FAQs

When does Fox’s Fall 2025 season start?

The season begins Monday, September 15, 2025, with game shows “Celebrity Name That Tune” and “Celebrity Weakest Link.”

When will “The Simpsons” return?

“The Simpsons” returns for its historic 37th season on Sunday, September 28 at 8 PM.

What’s new on Fox this fall?

New shows include “Celebrity Weakest Link” and “99 to Beat.” Returning hits include “Doc,” “The Floor,” and “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Will Fox air football?

Yes. “Fox College Football Friday” starts August 29, and “NFL on FOX” returns September 28.