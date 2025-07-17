The Faithful: Fox event series adds Minnie Driver, Jeffrey Donovan, and Natacha Karam to cast

The Faithful, an all-new biblical event series from Fox, has roped in Minnie Driver, Jeffrey Donovan, and Natacha Karam to feature in the first of the three-part series, Variety reported. The upcoming show will be told via the lens of five women from The Old Testament. These include Sarah, her servant Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah as well as Rebekah’s nieces Leah and Rachel, who are sisters. Minnie Driver will be seen as Sarah in The Faithful(REUTERS)

The Faithful gets new cast members

In the upcoming Fox series, Minnie Driver will be seen essaying the role of Sarah, Jeffrey Donovan portrays Abraham, while Natacha Karam will play Hagar.

According to Variety, an official description for the maiden installment says that Sarah "feels incomplete" in the absence of the child which was promised by God to her and husband Abraham.

"After braving isolation, famine, the ire of Pharaoh, and several more years of barrenness," Sarah decides with her own plan to bring a child into the world involving Hagar and Abraham.

"However, jealousy soon sets in after Hagar gives birth to Ishmael. Then a miracle happens... And personal freedoms are at odds with long-held grievances and shattered love," it added.

Natacha Karam earlier worked with Fox for the drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star. Besides this, she has featured in films like The Hurricane Heist and The old Guard as well as shows like Homeland.

Minnie Driver is widely popular for her Academy Award-nominated role in Good Will Hunting. Her other acting credits include Owning Mahowny and Cinderella.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Donovan is famous for his longtime association with the Burn Notice series. Recently, he appeared in the NBC revival of Law & Order.

The Faithful: When and where to watch?

Fans are eagerly waiting for the premiere of The Faithful, which comes out on Fox on March 22 next year. The final two-hour installment will be showcased on Easter Sunday.

The cast and crew are gearing up to start production soon. Filming takes place in Rome and Matera in Italy.

The series has been written by Rene Echevarria, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer. The first episode will be helmed by Danny Cannon. The Faithful is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios.