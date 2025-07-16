Jennifer Love Hewitt opens up about filming 9-1-1 season 9 without Peter Krause

Jennifer Love Hewitt has opened up about returning to the set of upcoming ninth season of the procedural drama series 9-1-1 in the absence of actor Peter Krause, Entertainment Tonight reported. Jennifer Love Hewitt is currently busy promoting her latest film, I Know What You Did Last Summer(REUTERS)

This comes after fans of 9-1-1 were shocked by the sudden demise of Krause's character, LAFD Captain Robert "Bobby" Nash, in the eighth season of the series. Prior to his departure, Krause had been a part of 9-1-1 for several seasons.

What Jennifer Love Hewitt said on Peter Krause

Sharing an update about how the cast and crew were doing after returning to the set for Season 9, Hewitt told Entertainment Tonight, "It's not the same. Nothing is the same."

She spoke with the outlet during the premiere of her latest film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, on July 14.

Acknowledging her sadness about Krause's exit from the series, Hewitt said that she thinks when stories about first responders are being told, then "unfortunately, those are the things that happen."

She plays the role of 9-1-1 dispatcher Maddie Han in the series.

Hewitt noted that she misses Krause dearly after working with him for seven seasons on the show.

"He was the person that mattered to everyone in the cast the most... He was our hero. And he always will be," she stated.

Hewitt also said she is extremely excited to work on the next season of the series, calling it her "favorite." She noted that she missed the cast members and even "oddly miss[es] crying every day, all day long."

Also Read: Does Chimney die in 911 Contagion Season 8? Here's what we know

She is now "excited" to get the opportunity to do that again.

Robert "Bobby" Nash’s death was featured in the April 17 episode of 9-1-1.

After his exit from the series, Peter Krause released an emotional statement recalling his time with the cast and crew.

Highlighting that the role of Bobby Nash was "written in sacrifice, and he was built for this,” Krause told The Hollywood Reporter that first responders "risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day."

FAQs

Is 9-1-1 coming back in 2025?

Yes, the series has been renewed for a ninth season.

Is 9-1-1 coming back for Season 9?

Filming for 9-1-1 Season 9 is currently underway.

Why was Bobby killed off of 9-1-1?

In Season 8, it was revealed that Bobby's protective suit had been compromised.