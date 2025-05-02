911 theories: Is Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant in real life? Revealed here

As the latest episode of the popular ABC drama 9-1-1 aired this week, several fans were left wondering if Jennifer Love Hewitt, who plays Maddie Buckley, is pregnant in real life. The confusion stems from character Buckley's pregnancy. The dispatcher is pregnant with her second child with Chimney Han (Kenneth Choi). 911 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has sparked pregnancy rumors(X)

The 9-1-1 fandom, particularly on platforms like Reddit, X, and Instagram, has been buzzing about Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“I feel like Jennifer Love Hewitt is always pregnant on these shows she looks good pregnant though😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“When Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant on 9-1-1 that means she’s pregnant in real life,” another one added.

On Reddit’s r/911FOX subreddit, a 2022 thread titled “Is Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant?” resurfaced in discussions, with users noting Hewitt’s wardrobe choices in earlier seasons, like loose sweatpants and plaid shirts, which some interpreted as hiding a pregnancy. One user commented, “It seems like they’ve been hiding her being pregnant for like 3 seasons now,” while others speculated she might have gained weight or was styled poorly.

Instagram comments on Hewitt’s posts also show fans’ curiosity. After her Father’s Day tribute to husband Brian Hallisay in June 2024, some followers asked, “Are you expecting again?” Others, reacting to her 9-1-1 promotional posts, wrote, “Maddie’s pregnant, so is JLH?!”

The Truth: Is Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant?

Despite the fan fervor, Jennifer Love Hewitt has explicitly clarified that she is not pregnant in real life. In a November 2024 Us Weekly interview, she addressed the flood of texts from friends and fans asking if Maddie’s pregnancy meant she was expecting again. Laughing, she said, “No, I can do one real one and one fake one, people. I am not pregnant again. I am too tired. I have three children, I’m good.”

Hewitt, who shares daughter Autumn (11), son Atticus (9), and son Aidan (3) with husband Brian Hallisay, said that her family feels complete, echoing a 2021 People interview where she said, “I’m pretty sure [three is it]. I think five is a great number.”