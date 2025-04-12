Does Chimney die in 911 Contagion Season 8? Here's what we know

The latest instalment of 9-1-1 has arrived, delivering a gripping two-part emergency that keeps viewers engaged with its high-stakes drama. As the team navigates a perilous situation, several characters face harrowing close calls, leaving one life uncertain by the end of the episode. Among these tense moments, fans are particularly worried about Chimney, portrayed by Kenneth Choi, whose storyline has ignited significant concern and speculation. Tensions rise in 9-1-1 as Chimney's health deteriorates, leading to speculation about his survival amid a chaotic rescue operation.(@kennethchoi_/Instagram)

Fans concerned about Chimney after preview

Before watching the preview for Season 8 Episode 15, fans were convinced that all the members who were trapped would make it out alive with the rescue reaching them on time and the virus would be retrieved as well. This also included the belief that Chimney would come out alive from the dangerous situation just like every other character does on the show. However, this outlook changed with the aired preview.

The 30-second teaser of the next episode shows a stressed Maddie explaining that Chimney has entered the second stage of exposure to the infection and organ failure. Chim said, “I’m running out of time,” to his teammates. In Season 8 Episode 14, he was seen coughing up blood and having a bleeding nose but it seems that things are about to turn worse for him, as reported by Decider.

Does Chimney die in 911 Season 8?

The clip is a heart-wrenching moment of chaos and despair, as Buck’s grim prediction of pulling out bodies becomes painfully real. Amid the devastation, Hen's sobs and Chimney’s bloodied cries amplify the dire situation, while a lone firefighter collapses beside a 118 helmet, leaving us to wonder if it's Buck himself.

The emotional weight of the scene crescendos as Buck is shown in agony, wailing as though he lost one of his teammates and it is too much to bear. Not to forget the narrator’s chilling words at the end, “Think you know the ending? You’re dead wrong.”

Upon looking really hard, one silver lining appears amid this chaos– a clip shows Bobby explaining that Athena is on her way with the antiviral which gives a little hope for Chimney’s survival.

Given the teaser's ominous warning, it seems unlikely that Chimney will meet his end, despite the apparent danger he's in. The phrase "You're dead wrong" suggests a major twist, one that might involve another 118 members making the ultimate sacrifice instead.