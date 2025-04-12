Coachella day 2 lineup: What time are Travis Scott, Charli XCX, and ENHYPEN performing?
Day 2 of Coachella will feature high-energy performances from Green Day, Charli XCX, Travis Scott, and ENHYPEN. A look at the full Day 2 schedule.
The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year's star-studded lineup includes headliners like Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Charli XCX, and Travis Scott.
Here's a look at the full Day 2 schedule, including set times and stages.
Travis Scott (12:00 a.m., Coachella Stage)
Green Day (9:05, Coachella Stage)
Charli XCX (7:15, Coachella Stage)
T-Pain (5:25, Coachella Stage)
Jimmy Eat World (4:00, Coachella Stage)
Skrause (2:45, Coachella Stage)
The Original Misfits (11:20, Outdoor Theatre)
Above & Beyond (9:45, Outdoor Theatre)
Clairo (8:15, Outdoor Theatre)
Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)
Japanese Breakfast (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)
Tink (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)
Megatone (2:45, Outdoor Theatre)
El Mallila (9:50, Sonora)
VTSS (8:30, Sonora)
Blonde Redhead (6:10, Sonora)
Underscores (5:00, Sonora)
Judeline (3:50, Sonora)
Together Pangaea (2:40, Sonora)
Prison Affair (1:50, Sonora)
Triste Juventud x Tótem (1:00, Sonora)
Rawayana (11:00, Gobi)
Beth Gibbons (9:40, Gobi)
Darkside (8:20, Gobi)
2hollis (6:30, Gobi)
Viagra Boys (5:15, Gobi)
Glass Beams (4:05, Gobi)
Medium Build (2:10, Gobi)
Elusive (1:30, Gobi)
The Dare (11:00, Mojave)
Horsegiirl (9:45, Mojave)
Hanumanking (8:25, Mojave)
Ivan Cornejo (7:15, Mojave)
Sam Fender (5:55, Mojave)
Yo Gabba Gabba! (4:45, Mojave)
Weezer (3:10, Mojave)
Record Safari (2:00, Mojave)
Keinemusik (11:30, Sahara)
Mau P (9:50, Sahara)
Enhypen (8:35, Sahara)
Shoreline Mafia (6:45, Sahara)
Disco Lines (5:25, Sahara)
Alok (4:10, Sahara)
Salute (3:05, Sahara)
Talón (1:50, Sahara)
Eli Brown (11:00, Yuma)
Amelie Lens (9:30, Yuma)
Mind Against x Massano (8:00, Yuma)
Infected Mushroom (6:45, Yuma)
Indira Paganotto (5:30, Yuma)
Klangkuenstler (4:15, Yuma)
Layton Giordani (3:00, Yuma)
DJ Gigola (2:00, Yuma)
Haii (1:00, Yuma)
Barry Can’t Swim x 2ManyDJs x Salute (8:15, Quasar)
Fcukers x Haii (6:00, Quasar)
