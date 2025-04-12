Menu Explore
Coachella day 2 lineup: What time are Travis Scott, Charli XCX, and ENHYPEN performing?

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 12, 2025 05:18 AM IST

Day 2 of Coachella will feature high-energy performances from Green Day, Charli XCX, Travis Scott, and ENHYPEN. A look at the full Day 2 schedule.

The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year's star-studded lineup includes headliners like Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Charli XCX, and Travis Scott.

The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway.(UnSplash)
The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway.(UnSplash)

Day 2 will feature high-energy performances from Green Day, Charli XCX, Travis Scott, and ENHYPEN, among others.

Here's a look at the full Day 2 schedule, including set times and stages.

Travis Scott (12:00 a.m., Coachella Stage)

Green Day (9:05, Coachella Stage)

Charli XCX (7:15, Coachella Stage)

T-Pain (5:25, Coachella Stage)

Jimmy Eat World (4:00, Coachella Stage)

Skrause (2:45, Coachella Stage)

The Original Misfits (11:20, Outdoor Theatre)

Above & Beyond (9:45, Outdoor Theatre)

Clairo (8:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Japanese Breakfast (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Tink (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Megatone (2:45, Outdoor Theatre)

El Mallila (9:50, Sonora)

VTSS (8:30, Sonora)

Blonde Redhead (6:10, Sonora)

Underscores (5:00, Sonora)

Judeline (3:50, Sonora)

Together Pangaea (2:40, Sonora)

Prison Affair (1:50, Sonora)

Triste Juventud x Tótem (1:00, Sonora)

Rawayana (11:00, Gobi)

Beth Gibbons (9:40, Gobi)

Darkside (8:20, Gobi)

2hollis (6:30, Gobi)

Viagra Boys (5:15, Gobi)

Glass Beams (4:05, Gobi)

Medium Build (2:10, Gobi)

Elusive (1:30, Gobi)

The Dare (11:00, Mojave)

Horsegiirl (9:45, Mojave)

Hanumanking (8:25, Mojave)

Ivan Cornejo (7:15, Mojave)

Sam Fender (5:55, Mojave)

Yo Gabba Gabba! (4:45, Mojave)

Weezer (3:10, Mojave)

Record Safari (2:00, Mojave)

Keinemusik (11:30, Sahara)

Mau P (9:50, Sahara)

Enhypen (8:35, Sahara)

Shoreline Mafia (6:45, Sahara)

Disco Lines (5:25, Sahara)

Alok (4:10, Sahara)

Salute (3:05, Sahara)

Talón (1:50, Sahara)

Eli Brown (11:00, Yuma)

Amelie Lens (9:30, Yuma)

Mind Against x Massano (8:00, Yuma)

Infected Mushroom (6:45, Yuma)

Indira Paganotto (5:30, Yuma)

Klangkuenstler (4:15, Yuma)

Layton Giordani (3:00, Yuma)

DJ Gigola (2:00, Yuma)

Haii (1:00, Yuma)

Barry Can’t Swim x 2ManyDJs x Salute (8:15, Quasar)

Fcukers x Haii (6:00, Quasar)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
