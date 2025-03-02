By Marie-Louise Gumuchian Charli XCX picks up early wins at BRIT Awards

LONDON - Singer Charli XCX, whose album "Brat" inspired a cultural phenomenon last summer, was an early winner at the BRIT Awards in London on Saturday, where she led nominations at Britain's pop music honours.

Charli XCX had five nods overall ahead of the ceremony. Her single "Guess", featuring Billie Eilish, won the first prize of the night, song of the year beating tracks including the Beatles' "Now and Then". She also won best dance act.

"Brat", which inspired fans to film themselves dancing to its tracks and whose lime green cover look was adopted by U.S. presidential hopeful Kamala Harris' campaign on social media after the singer referenced her in a post, will compete for the coveted album of the year prize.

The 32-year-old pop star won her first BRIT, songwriter of the year, earlier this week. Her longtime collaborator A.G. Cook was named producer of the year.

"This is cool, I'm really happy that a song about underwear now has a BRIT award," Charli XCX said while accepting the song of the year prize.

Also up for best album are singer Dua Lipa's "Radical Optimism", jazz quintet Ezra Collective for "Dance, No One’s Watching" and indie rock band The Last Dinner Party's "Prelude to Ecstasy". All three acts have four nominations each.

Completing the list is "Songs Of A Lost World" by The Cure, who were last nominated for a BRIT award in 1993.

Other early wins included singer Jade, who found fame with girl band Little Mix. She secured her first solo BRIT award for best pop act while singer Sam Fender was named best alternative/rock act.

The BRITs feature gender neutral categories with 10 nominees for both artist and international artist of the year, after organisers doubled the number following criticism, including from Charli XCX, over an all-male list of best artist contenders at the 2023 awards.

Among those nominated for international artist of the year are Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar.

"Espresso" singer Carpenter has already been named as the first international recipient of the global success award, which recognises artists with "phenomenal global sales", following in the footsteps of One Direction, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.