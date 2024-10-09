Gordon Ramsay tries Dua Lipa's favourite drink, immediately regrets it. Watch

While viral trends can be fun to partake in, Gordon Ramsay wishes he had not tried the latest TikTok trend. On Tuesday, the celebrity chef shared a video of himself trying out Dua Lipa's favourite drink. For the unversed, the Houdini singer recently went viral for revealing her secret Diet Coke recipe, which surprisingly includes pickle and jalapeno juice. Gordon Ramsay tries out Dua Lipa's viral spicy Coke recipe, only to regret it(TikTok)

Gordon Ramsay instantly regrets trying Dua Lipa's viral Coke recipe

Earlier this week, the 29-year-singer shared a TikTok video in which she can be seen sitting in a restaurant and demonstrating how to make the now-viral spicy Coke drink. She poured one can of Diet Coke into a plastic cup filled with little ice cubes, followed by an entire container of pickle juice and a drizzle of jalapeno juice.

Dua also allowed jalapeno and pickle bits to fall into her soda. At one point in the video, she admitted that her version of spicy Coke does not look appealing as she said, “The lady in the back is like, ‘What the hell is she doing?’”

As her video quickly went viral on social media, Ramsay also joined the trend, sharing his reaction to the Levitating singer's recipe. In his video, the 57-year-old restaurateur said he “had to try what Dua Lipa was cooking up.”

The Hell's Kitchen star proceeded to prepare the concoction, saying, “Ok, let's go. Diet Coke in. A little bit of jalapeno juice, a little pickle juice. Pickles in, jalapenos in, and then literally top that up with some more coke and a little bit more juice.”

Seconds before sipping on the spicy drink, Ramsay exclaimed, “Okay, here goes. Seriously.” After one big gulp, he immediately spit out the drink and burst into laughter. “Dua Lipa, for God's sake girl. You'll ruin your vocal cords,” he said.