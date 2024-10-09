Travis Kelce ‘plays better’ when Taylor Swift is around, Chiefs teammate says

Travis Kelce brings his A-game when Taylor Swift is in the stands. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid spilled the beans on his teammate's performance during a recent interview. The 27-year-old said that the Chiefs tight end's performance increases by a good measure when the pop singer is around. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce plays better in front of Taylor Swift, ‘wants to impress’ her: Chiefs safety Justin Reid

Reid made the sweet revelation during his Tuesday appearance on Up & Adams. When asked if the 34-year-old athlete “plays better when Taylor is there,” he said, “Absolutely. Who doesn’t play better when they want to impress their girlfriend?” “Taylor, come to all the games. Taylor, keep coming,” the football safety added.

Since the season kicked off in September, Kansas City Chiefs claimed their fifth win during Monday's game against the New Orleans Saints. With a track record of attending her boyfriend's games, Swift notably skipped two this season. Monday's game marked the third where the Cruel Summer hitmaker was in attendance.

Following her back-to-back absences during Chiefs games, Swift and Kelce were rumoured to have fallen apart. However, the Blank Space crooner shut down the claims by making a bold and fashionable appearance. For the Chiefs vs Saints showdown, the 34-year-old singer rocked a plaid Vivienne Westwood top and skirt set.

Swift paired the look with knee-high black boots and a dainty golden-coloured purse, which she hung over her shoulder. While the Shake It Off hitmaker wore her signature bold rep lipstick, she added a fun element to her makeup with specks of glitter on her cheeks. Kelce's brother Jason complimented the singer's choice of outfit on the Monday Night Countdown, saying, “Look at that now…That looks good.”