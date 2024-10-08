Taylor Swift shimmers as she sports face glitter with mini dress while attending boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs game

Taylor Swift is a mastermind when it comes to styling. Her fans turn on their Sherlock modes to decode her looks for any easter eggs. It’s no secret Taylor Swift is a sartorial genius, infusing distinct fashion aesthetics for her every ‘era’, from Evermore’s braided hair with an autumn-core aesthetic to Reputation’s dark feminine energy with a grungy-punk edge. Taylor Swift’s public appearance is always special, be it at an award ceremony, dining out with her girl gang, or at her beau’s games, her outfits are always show-stopping. Recently, she wore a chic outfit to the Kansas City Chiefs that had a surprising element. Taylor Swift wore an off-shoulder dress, and sported a new blush look. (Instagram)

More about Taylor’s look

Taylor Swift stunned in an off-shoulder plaid dress. With a sweetheart neckline, she reminded us that even neutral colours and peppy patterns could be a whimsical, romantic dress. The dress had a muted colour palette of greys, blacks, and criss-cross patterns of dark red. Around her waistline, the dress cinched and ruffled for a dainty feminine touch, while the hemline was asymmetrical. She wore knee-high boots with her outfit, the boldness of her footwear gracefully contrasting with the delicate plaid dress. Taylor Swift carried a crossbody bag with a golden chain. But her makeover was the highlight of her entire ensemble.

What’s so special about her makeover?

Beyond sporting her signature bangs, high ponytails, and red lipstick, Taylor Swift embraced bold makeup. She didn’t let ‘blush blindness’ stop her from adorning herself with sparkling glam. ‘Blush blindness' is a term that surfaced on social media, referring to when someone applies too much blush without realising it. But again, there’s something so endearing about blush application that getting carried away is not uncommon. Maybe Taylor's blush technique is a snazzy solution to circumvent this blush blindness without skipping on the glam of ‘too much blush.’

With a soft rosy blush as a base, she added red and white glitter and sequins in a freckle-like pattern across her cheekbones and over the bridge of her nose. It’s a lesson in not being intimidated by ‘blush blindness’. This technique further accentuates the blush, capturing the delicate grace with the Taylor Swift-esque confidence. The glitter can elevate the mild blush underneath with a touch of sparkle. This sequin blush style is fun when you want to create a statement makeover.

