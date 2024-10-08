Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes put feud rumours to rest with a cozy hug at Chiefs game

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ game opposite the New Orleans Saints, Taylor Swift and pregnant Brittany Mahomes were spotted hugging each other. During the Chiefs-Saints game, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen hugging, quelling feud speculations. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)

The two have made headlines in recent times for an alleged feud between them. However, in a video shared on the internet from the recent game, the two could be seen walking side by side at the Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

Taylor and Brittany end feud rumours with a hug

The two put the feud rumours to rest as they were captured hugging and sharing a sweet moment as they walked through the stadium, according to the video surfacing on the Internet. The singer seemed to be walking towards her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s VIP when she met the mother to be on the stadium walkway. Their interaction at the stadium marked the first time they were spotted interacting during the NFL season 2024-2025. Watch the video here.

Taylor, who was missing for the last two games showed up in style in a plaid corset and matching skirt from Vivienne Westwood. Meanwhile, Brittany apparently was channelling Brittany Spears as she showed up in a red leather jacket with matching pants.

Their feud rumours began after the expectant mother alluded to supporting Donald Trump on social media by liking one of his posts. Whereas, the Lover songstress later announced that she would be publicly endorsing Kamala Harris.

Brittany, Taylor and elections

Brittany was praised by Trump later was “strongly” supporting him for the upcoming elections. She was trolled on the internet for dropping a like on Trump’s post. However, she stood for herself as she clap-backed and wrote, “I mean honestly … To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well,” on Instagram story.

Taylor announced, following the presidential debate, on her Instagram, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.” She continued, “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”