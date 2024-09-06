Gordon Ramsay opens up about tragic bike accident that left him badly bruised: ‘I couldn’t even…’

Gordon Ramsay, the 57-year-old The Kitchen Nightmares star, has finally opened up about his terrifying June bike accident, which left him severely injured. Gordon Ramsay's bike spun 180 degrees following the jolt, tossing him from his two-wheeler. (Instagram/Gordon Ramsay)

During an interview with Men's Health that was published on Thursday, the “Hell's Kitchen” host disclosed that he was riding his bike when he struck a “crater-like pothole.”

Ramsay's bike spun 180 degrees following the jolt, tossing him from his two-wheeler. He found out his helmet had completely cracked, leaving him injured with hazy eyesight, as he tried to fix his bike's chain and complete his trip.

Recalling the horrific tragedy, he said, “I honestly thought I was going to pass out.”

Celebrity chef Justin Mandel was able to send an ambulance to the site on a Connecticut road after Ramsay made a call to him. CT scans were conducted after he was admitted to the hospital. The reports revealed that he suffered no bone injury, despite having a huge purple bruise that stretched from his waist to his ribs.

However, he was directed to undergo physiotherapy and lymphatic drainage treatments every day as a part of his recovery.

“I couldn’t even put my f—king socks and pants on. Justin, he used to dress me in the morning. I felt like a f—king 95-year-old man. Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my f—king underpants on was embarrassing,” the chef remarked.

Also Read: Vikas Khanna gets Gordon Ramsay to pose like Shah Rukh Khan; fends off negative comments with a sweet story about actor

Ramsay first disclosed about bike accident on Father's Day

When Ramsay initially disclosed on Instagram about his bike accident on Father's Day, he said that he was “lucky to be here”.

“I’m in pain and it’s been a brutal week. But, I’m getting through it,” he stated at the time.

In his post, the world-renowned chef warned everyone to use a helmet, showing his massive purple bruise.

“Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week. They were amazing, but honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets,” he asserted.