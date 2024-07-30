Vikas Khanna gets Gordon Ramsay to pose like Shah Rukh Khan; fends off negative comments with a sweet story about actor

Vikas Khanna responds to ‘SRK PR Tweet’ comment

The two chefs were wearing aprons in the kitchen as they recreated the hand-spreading gesture from Yash Chopra and Karan Johar's movies. Vikas captioned his tweet as, “What a magical day. Shooting with One and Only Gordon Ramsay. Of course it had to be SRK Pose. Of course Gordon is a huge fan too.” A user replied, “Another PR tweet by SRK.” Vikas responded to the comment by reposting the tweet and wrote, “Does SRK need PR? I remember traveling to Oman for shoot & my driver told me that he learnt Hindi so that he could watch SRK film. Learnt a language so you can watch 1 man. Does any other human-actor-star has this kind of legacy on the planet?”

Fans praise Vikas Khanna for his Tweet on SRK

A fan reacted to Vikas's tweet and commented, “this is one of the best tweets for SRK. Cooked, roasted and bodied all the haters left, right and center (fire and crying emojis).” Another fan wrote, “PR needs SRK.” A user also pointed out, “I remember one Kannada star oh Sudeep he also learned Hindi just to listen Kishore Kumar songs .. but SRK I have seen many non Indian people learning and now speaking Hindi.” Another user commented, “Absolutely true sir no one comes close to him when it comes to global reach and legacy.” While defending the user, a fan wrote, “Sir that was sarcasm coz but we appreciate your thinking and thanks for these kind words.”

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh is currently prepping for Sujoy Ghosh's King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. The actor will also be seen in YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan.