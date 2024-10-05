Dua Lipa shares recipe for her ‘ungodly’ Coke+pickle juice drink; fans say ‘my taste buds would sue me’

Singer Dua Lipa is the latest in a long list of celebrities who share bizarre recipes. The pop star shared a video on TikTok that made her fans question her culinary taste. The recipe involves Coke, pickle juice, and jalapenos— yet, Dua looked happy as she made her family try it out. (Also Read: Music mania hits India: Top musical gigs to watch out for in upcoming months, from Bryan Adams to Dua Lipa) Screengrabs of the video Dua Lipa shared on TikTok.

Dua Lipa’s pickle Coke recipe

In a video posted by Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter), Dua is seen serving Diet Coke on ice—so far, so good. But then, she tops it off with pickle juice and some slices of pickles, apart from jalapeno juice and slices of jalapeno. Not only does she sip this strange concoction with a huge smile on her face, she also makes her family sip some too. “That is…mmm,” she says, eating the pickle on top.

Fans, predictably, had a perfectly appropriate reaction to Dua’s latest recipe. One fan hilariously commented, “This is the most evil thing I’ve ever watched.” while a person commented, “Ungodly”. One wrote, “My taste buds would sue me if I tried this.” Another proclaimed that they’re not ‘drinking anything Dua gives’ them, with one commenting ‘eww’. “This is wild enough I might actually try it,” said one optimistically.

Her India concert

Dua will soon be in India to perform at the Zomato Feeding India Concert in November. The Grammy-winner is known for songs like Levitating, Houdini and Dance The Night from Barbie. Posting pictures of her previous trip to India in August, Dua confirmed the news on Instagram.

Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! more infooo at dualipa.com.”

In December last year, Dua visited India with her family and stayed in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and New Delhi. Her concert will take place on November 30 at BKC, Mumbai featuring artistes like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others. Her last performance in India was in 2019 and her latest adds to the Asian leg of Radical Optimism Tour, which kicks off in Singapore on November 5 and travels to Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 5.