Issa Rae reveals filming ‘Dance the Night’ in Barbie was her worst nightmare

Issa Rae recently revisited her experience while filming for the dance sequence on Dua Lipa's song from her Barbie movie. Rae was discussing the predictions for the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards with The Hollywood Reporter. She was joined by the stars of her Max comedy series Rap Sh!t, KaMillion, and Aida Osman.

"Dancing to it was my worst nightmare. It was the worst day of my life," she told the publication. The actress stressed that the best day of her life was being on that set. Nevertheless, she had to quickly grasp the choreography for the shoot the next day, leading to a challenging and unpleasant experience.

Issa Rae at the premiere of the film Barbie on July 12, 2023, (AP)

Unfinished Melody

The track Dance the Night plays in the early scenes of Barbie as Margot Robbie's Barbie hosts a party at her residence. Rae's character, President Barbie, joins the dance with various Barbies, Kens, and other characters. Rae also pointed out that the production filmed the intricate dance sequence before the song Dance the Night was fully completed.

"We also didn’t have the lyrics to the song," she shared with a laugh. Director Greta Gerwig simply said that it would be a Dua Lipa song. However, during the filming, all they had were the instrumental portions, leading the actress to ponder, 'What the f--- is this? What am I dancing to?' "

Grammy Showdown

The collaborative effort between Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson has earned a Grammy nomination, competing with three other tracks from Barbie. Among the nominations are, Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken, Ice Spice's Barbie World, and Nicki Minaj and Bille Eilish's What Was I Made For?.

The four songs from the movie are in contention with Rihanna's Lift Me Up, featured in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the film, Issa Rae's Barbie character is initially introduced as the President of Barbie Land. Towards the end of the movie, her character resumes her role in the office, navigating through a temporary takeover of Barbie Land orchestrated by the Kens.