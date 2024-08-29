'No special favours, even for me': Deepinder Goyal's note to freeloaders seeking Dua Lipa concert tickets

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal set an example for those expecting free passes for the upcoming Dua Lipa concert in India by showing proof of his purchase of five tickets. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the Dua Lipa concert in India recently.

"No special favours - even for me. I just paid for my tickets on the @zomato app for the Feeding India concert. Please buy yours too and support the cause," Goyal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Take a look at the Zomato CEO's latest post:

Earlier this week, the billionaire had slammed those sending him messages asking for free passes to the pop singer's concert, saying he is leaving such messages as "seen", without replying to them.

"I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen," Deepinder Goyal had said on Monday.

All about the Dua Lipa concert in India

Dua Lipa will headline the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai in November.

It will be held at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) on November. The concert will also feature artists like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others.

Tickets for the concert, which went live for HSBC users on Tuesday, are now open for others as well.

"My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert," Dua Lipa said in a statement shared by Zomato.

Lipa, 29, was on a vacation with her family in India last December, when they visited Delhi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Her last performance in India was in 2019.