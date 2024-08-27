Deepinder Goyal's royal snub to people WhatsApp-ing for free Dua Lipa concert passes: ‘Leaving such messages on seen'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Monday called out those people reaching out to him requesting for free passes for the Dua Lipa concert happening in November. The pop star will headline the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai. The billionaire urged people to buy tickets instead of expecting a free entry. Deepinder Goyal announced the Dua Lipa concert in India last week.

"I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen," Deepinder Goyal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I request everyone to please buy these tickets, it’s one step in supporting the cause on eradicating malnutrition and hunger in India."

Take a look at his post:

The Zomato Feeding India Concert will be held at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on November 30.

The concert will also feature artists like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others.

How to book Dua Lipa concert tickets?

The pre-sale for the the concert went live for HSBC card holders on Tuesday. People can sell their purchased tickets anytime using the Zomato app.

Ticket prices start at ₹3,500 (standing) on the Zomato app and go up to ₹36,000. The ₹36,000-ticket comes with an elevated viewing of the stage, complimentary food and beverages, dedicated entry and exit points as well as dedicated car parking slots, toilets and even a play area for children.

"My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert," Dua Lipa said in a statement shared by Zomato.

Lipa, 29, was on a vacation with her family in India last December, when they visited Delhi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Her last performance in India was in 2019