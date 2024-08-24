Music mania hits India: Top musical gigs to watch out for in upcoming months, from Bryan Adams to Dua Lipa

As we enter the final stretch of 2024, music lovers across India are in for a treat. The next few months promise a thrilling lineup of live concerts and festivals, showcasing both international sensations and homegrown talents. From soothing lyrics by Bryan Adams to the peppy beats of Dua Lipa, the upcoming months are surely packed with unforgettable musical experiences. Also read: Dua Lipa on her India concert: My last trip to the country was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place Dua Lipa will be coming back to India for a gig in November.

So, get ready for an epic musical adventure. Here's a sneak peek at the most anticipated events to add to your calendar:

Alan Walker

Music producer and DJ Alan Walker is coming with his WalkerWorld. Scheduled from September to October 2024, the tour will cover a total of 10 cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong, Chennai, and Kolkata. The tour coincides with the launch of his latest project, WalkerWorld.

And Alan is super excited to be back in India. He said, “The energy in India is always exciting and hospitable, and I can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments together with my desi fans”.

Dua Lipa

Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa will be returning to India in November for a performance. She will be headlining the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. It is set to take place on November 30, 2024, at MMRDA, BKC, in Mumbai. “My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing,” Dua said in a statement, adding, “And I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert”. In 2019, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai.

Prateek Kuhad

After a successful international stint in the US and Canada, Prateek Kuhad is heading back to India for his Silhouettes Tour. The singer-songwriter will be touring 10 Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati, in November and December. The Jaipur-born indie-pop singer shared a poster revealing the dates and cities for the upcoming tour, starting November 8 and ending December 22.

Bryan Adams

Come December and singer Bryan Adams will be back in India with his world tour, So Happy It Hurts. The 64-year-old will begin his week-long trek with Shillong on December 10 and end it in Hyderabad on December 16. The five-city tour will also include stops in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13) and Bengaluru (December 14). This will mark his sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs that took place in 2001, 2006, 2011 and the last in 2018. Talking about his love for India, Bryan said, “Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to perform all your favourite songs – the old ones and some new ones, too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations”.

Karan Aujla

Tauba Tauba Karan Aujla is all set to take things to the next level with his massive multi-city headlining tour in India. The Indian-Canadian singer will be bringing his highly anticipated It Was All A Dream World Tour to Indian shores later this year. He will perform in Chandigarh on December 7, Bengaluru show on December 13. There are three shows in Delhi and one show in Mumbai too in December. “I can't wait to share the stage with my fans and create unforgettable memories together. This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection," Karan said in a statement.

Diljit Dosanjh

As a treat to all the music lovers, global icon Diljit Dosanjh will be getting his popular DIL-LUMINATI TOUR to India. The tour is currently ongoing in the UK and Europe, and will soon come to Delhi. While the dates for the India leg have not been announced, the update was shared by Diljit on his social media. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news.

Cigarettes After Sex

American band Cigarettes After Sex will be giving a musical start to 2025. They will be performing across three cities in India in January 2025 as part of their X’s world tour. The tour in India will begin with a concert in Delhi-NCR on January 24, followed by Mumbai on January 25 and Bengaluru on January 28.