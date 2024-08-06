New Delhi, "Tauba Tauba" hitmaker Karan Aujla says he has received an "incredible" response to his upcoming debut multi-city India tour and is looking forward to celebrating his music with fans. Karan Aujla of 'Tauba Tauba' fame says debut tour a 'celebration' of his connection with fans

The Indian-Canadian singer will perform at "It Was All A Dream. Karan Aujla The India tour" in Chandigarh on December 7, Bengaluru show on December 13, New Delhi performance on December 15 and December 18 followed by a concert in Mumbai on December 21.

According to a press release, the organisers have added a third show in New Delhi on December 19, following the unprecedented sell-out of the first two shows in the capital, which collectively drew a record-breaking 50,000 in ticket sales.

“I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support from my fans in India. The fact that we had to add a third show in Delhi is a dream come true.

"This incredible response fuels my passion to create even more powerful music. I can't wait to share the stage with my fans and create unforgettable memories together. This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection," Aujla said in a statement.

Hailed as one of the most popular names in contemporary Punjabi music, the Vancouver-based singer is also known for tracks such as "Softly" and "White Brown Black".

The song from "Bad Newz", "Tauba Tauba" featuring actor Vicky Kaushal and Aujla, has taken over the internet with fans recreating the popular hook step, choreographed by Bosco Martis, in memes and reels.

Returning to India for his debut tour is a life coming full circle moment, he said.

"It’s where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special.

"Through this tour, I want to celebrate the music that connects us all, and create an unforgettable experience where I can get up close and personal with the people who have supported me from day one. Together, we'll embark on a musical journey that celebrates our roots and the power of human connection," the 27-year-old added.

Aujla is also taking his "It Was All A Dream" tour to countries like the UK and New Zealand besides performances in Canada. It is presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation.

"The unprecedented demand for Karan Aujla's ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour is a testament to the incredible power of Punjabi music and the growing appetite for live entertainment in India.

"By adding a third show in Delhi, we are not only fulfilling the wishes of countless fans but also setting a new benchmark for live events in the country. This tour is poised to make history, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this cultural phenomenon and bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences," added Rishabh Talwar, Business Head, Team Innovation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.