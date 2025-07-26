Doc Season 2: Who’s back and who’s new in the Fox Medical drama

Doc, a medical drama series from Fox, is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated season 2 in September. The show has witnessed significant casting changes, which includes the return of several stars as well as new joinings, US Weekly reported. Second season of Doc is set to premiere on September 23, 2025.(X/@zuza_b255)

The series, which premiered earlier this year, is based on the Italian series Nelle tue mani. The story revolves around the life of Amy, played by Molly Parker, who gets involved in a major car accident, leaving her with memory loss. After waking up, Amy realizes that her whole life has changed.

During the start of Season 1, Amy felt that she was still married to Michael, played by Omar Metwally, but soon finds out that they were no longer together. Later on, she found out about her relationship with co-worker Jake (Jon Ecker).

Here's all you need to know about the stars who feature in the upcoming second season of Doc.

Doc: Returning cast members and newcomers

Molly Parker

Parker will continue to portray the role of Amy, which is the central character in the Fox series.

Omar Metwally

Metwally is back as Amy's former partner Michael. He earlier told US Weekly that he was "curious" about Michael's relationship with Nora, adding that it was a "very complicated situation and almost an impossible situation in some ways."

Jon Ecker

Another lead character returning in the second season is Ecker as Jake. He earlier shared that he would like to know more about his character's former partner and their daughter.

Amirah Vann

Vann will be back as neuropsychiatrist Dr Gina Walker in the Season 2 of Doc.

Anya Banerjee

Banerjee is also returning with the role of Dr Sonya Maitra post an emotional journey in the first season.

Patrick Walker

The actor, who played TJ, will next be seen in a central role in the next season of Doc.

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim

Fountain-Jardim played the role of Katie, daughter of Amy and Michael in Season 1. The character has now been promoted to the main cast in Doc Season 2.

Scott Wolf

Fans can expect more of Wolf's Dr Richard Miller in the next season.

Felicity Huffman

Huffman has been roped in for Doc Season 2 to play the role of Dr Joan Ridley, who is said to be Amy’s med school professor and early mentor.

FAQs

Where to watch Doc?

Fans can watch Season 1 of Doc on Fox.

When will Doc Season 2 come out?

The second season of the show is set to premiere on September 23, 2025.

What's the story of Doc?

It revolves around Amy, who suffers a traumatic brain injury in a car accident and ends up losing her memory.