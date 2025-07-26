iPhone 17 Pro 5G mobile launch: 5 big changes Apple is expected to bring in September 2025

With August on our heels, there is only a month or so before September, the month when Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 Pro alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Air. These models have already been leaked extensively. Multiple reports have gone into detail about what we can expect from these devices, including the purported new design, specifications, and material differences compared to the iPhone 16 series. iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

Here, we will look at five plausible changes that the iPhone 17 Pro could bring to the table, based on these reports. Read on for the details.

1. A Major Design Change And Return To Aluminium Expected

Multiple reports have suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro models are in for a major design change, especially concerning the appearance of the camera module. With the 17 Pro, the camera module is expected to extend across the back, creating a much larger camera housing. Apple is also expected to change the metal used for the iPhone 17 Pro's frame.

Instead of titanium, reports suggest that Apple could revert to aluminium (similar to vanilla models). It remains to be seen how this design will be implemented, as Apple will still need to use a glass back to allow for wireless charging. The featured image of this article shared by Majin Bu does reflect how this could play out.

2. An Upgraded Telephoto Lens

Reports have suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a new, upgraded 48 MP telephoto lens. However, it might get rid of the 5x optical zoom capability, offering 3.5x optical zoom instead. This may not be a bad thing, considering other phones like the Vivo X200 Pro use high-resolution telephoto cameras to enable hybrid zoom, offering sharper results even at up to 10x. Considering Apple already uses a digital crop on its main sensor to offer optical-quality 2x zoom, a 48 MP telephoto lens could similarly provide high-quality digital zoom up to 7x or more. This change is expected for both the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

3. 12 GB of RAM

Reports and tipsters have also suggested that all models in the iPhone 17 series will now feature 12 GB of RAM. Given Apple’s significant push into Apple Intelligence and the industry's move towards generative AI, this upgrade makes sense. More advanced AI features will likely become the norm, and 12 GB of RAM may be necessary to support them.

4. The A19 Pro Chipset

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to debut the A19 Pro chipset. This will be the successor to the Apple A18 Pro, the 3 nm chipset expected to be found in the iPhone 16 Pro. While the exact upgrades the A19 Pro will bring are unknown, reports suggest it will remain a 3 nm chip, not a 2 nm one.

It remains to be seen how the A19 Pro will fare against its competitors, such as the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The competition in mobile processing is certainly heating up, with rival chips posting increasingly strong multi-core benchmark results.

5. Bright New Colour Options

Earlier this month, tipster Majin Bu reported that the iPhone 17 Pro could be offered in brand-new colourways, including dark blue, orange, silver, and black. This would be an interesting choice of colours for the iPhone 17 Pro, as Apple has recently favoured more subtle shades like Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium for its Pro models instead of bright ones. An orange option would certainly shake things up and could convince many buyers to upgrade.

