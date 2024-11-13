New drama series Waack Girls announced, to be released on this date

A new series titled 'Waack Girls' is all set to hit the streaming giant Prime Video. 'Waack Girls' is scheduled to be released on November 22. (Also read: Dev Patel graces cover of Vanity Fair magazine with Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and Zoe Saldana) The show will release on November 22.

More about Waack Girls

As per the makers, 'Waack Girls' is set in the vibrant heart of Kolkata and it follows "six young women who are unapologetically themselves as they create a dance group in a city and a country that knows little about their chosen dance style, waacking."

"These girls come together to form a dance group called 'Waack Girls' and step into the spotlight. Leading the group are Ishani (played by Mekhola Bose), an expert waacker and the group's choreographer, and Lopa (played by Rytasha Rathore), their enthusiastic and scrappy manager. The series captures their adventures both on and off the dance floor as they confront personal battles, family expectations, and societal norms," the press note read.

A show on dance

On directing the show, Sooni said, "I fell in love with waacking before I even knew what it was called when I first saw Mekhola Bose dance. Inspired by her, this is a story that is unconventional and fun, and I am beyond excited to present Waack Girls to the world," expressed Sooni Taraporevala.

She added, "But it's not your typical dance show either. All six girls are unique, each with their own issues and problems that will resonate with audiences, who will relate to one or another. What the girls have in common is a defiance, a fearlessness, as they live life on their own terms, owning their hard-won space."

"I am deeply grateful to Prime Video, the incredible team behind this show, and my amazing girls, who have worked tirelessly to bring my vision to life. I can't wait for audiences to dance along with us," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)