Taylor Swift spills plans for her dream wedding in resurfaced interview: ‘I want to build…’

Thirteen years before Taylor Swift accepted Travis Kelce’s proposal, she was already talking about what her dream wedding might look like. Back in 2012, Swift opened up about the matter in a Cosmopolitan cover story, an interview that has now resurfaced after her engagement, US Weekly reported. Taylor Swift once revealed what her dream wedding would be like, over a decade before her engagement to Travis Kelce.(AFP)

Taylor Swift teases her wedding plans in resurfaced interview

“I want to build a life with someone that is based on their dreams as well as my dreams,” Swift said at the time. The Blank Space crooner added that she never wanted her wedding to feel like she had drawn up a rulebook. “I don’t want it to just be like, ‘So, I have a scrapbook. In it, I put all the fabric swatches of the wedding dress I’m going to wear. I also have a tuxedo I picked out of a catalog that you’ll wear,’” she explained.

Also read: Taylor Swift may headline Super Bowl halftime show in California as she reportedly enters ‘negotiations’

Taylor Swift stressed that she did not want her partner to feel like a prop in a story she had already written.

The Grammy winner also spoke about balance, chasing her dreams, but craving someone to share them with. “Living your dreams is so important too, and a lot of times I’ve put that before everything else,” Swift told Cosmopolitan.

Travis Kelce’s thoughtful proposal

Swift and Kelce, both 35, confirmed their engagement last month after two years of dating. Their joint Instagram post read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

According to Us Weekly, Kelce picked out a vintage-style old mine brilliant cut diamond with designer Kindred Lubbock at Artifex Fine Jewelry. A source told the outlet that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “had a clear vision of what he wanted.”

Kelce later joked on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason that wedding planning is already underway. “Oh, it’s gonna go crazy,” Travis said on the September 3 episode.

Also read: Taylor Swift twins with best friend Brittany Mahomes in black at her 30th birthday party, fans say ‘she looks younger’

What is next for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Swift and Kelce have also been open about the bigger picture. A second insider told Us Weekly the couple “absolutely want a family” and that having kids is a dream they share.

That dream lines up with something Swift said back in her Cosmopolitan interview. “Being a mom full-time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them. One day, I’m sure. But that’s the only other thing that could be as thrilling for me as doing this (career),” she had explained.

FAQs

When did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Kelce proposed in August 2025, after two years of dating.

What kind of ring did Travis Kelce give Taylor Swift?

He chose an old mine brilliant cut diamond designed by Kindred Lubbock at Artifex Fine Jewelry.

What did Taylor Swift say about weddings back in 2012?

She said she wanted marriage to be about shared dreams, not a rigid plan she had made alone.

Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce want children?

Yes, sources told Us Weekly the couple both want a family.

How did Taylor Swift describe motherhood years ago?

She called it the only thing as thrilling as her career.