Taylor Swift may headline Super Bowl halftime show in California as she reportedly enters ‘negotiations’

Taylor Swift may be closer than ever to taking the Super Bowl halftime stage. According to the Daily Mail, the singer is in negotiations with the NFL to perform at the next championship game. An insider told the outlet, “Negotiations are happening with Taylor to potentially do the next Super Bowl. The NFL would like to make the announcement sometime right before Thanksgiving.” The next Super Bowl is scheduled for February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Taylor Swift could perform at the super Bowl 2026 halftime show.(REUTERS)

The news comes days after the singer announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s potential Super Bowl plans

The source added that even if Swift does not perform this season, she has not ruled it out for the future. She “would love to do the show a few years from now so Travis can experience it and not be in the locker room if the Chiefs just so happened to be in the game,” the insider explained to the news outlet. At the same time, they noted that the Grammy winner’s career is already strong.

As per the report, the halftime show is managed by Jay-Z and Roc Nation. According to the report, they may try to bring in a “country twist” by asking Post Malone and Jelly Roll to be part of the show.

Fan theories float about Swift's halftime performance

Before the report came out, Swifties were already convinced that the Love Story singer was dropping hints about the Super Bowl during her recent appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce.

According to Cosmopolitan, fans pointed out several playful "clues" which are as follows:

Swift spoke a lot about sourdough bread, which connects to “Sourdough Sam,” the official mascot of the San Francisco 49ers.

The upcoming Super Bowl will be played at Levi’s Stadium, which is also home to the 49ers.

The Blank Space crooner said she talks about sourdough “60 percent of the time,” the same year the NFL celebrates its 60th Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift also mentioned the number 47 several times, which fans linked to her 47th Eras Tour show, held at Levi’s Stadium.

Nothing has been confirmed by Swift or the NFL yet. If the talks move forward, fans may hear the official announcement later this year around Thanksgiving.

FAQs

Q1: Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

A1: Nothing is yet confirmed, but reports say she is in talks with the NFL.

Q2: When will the NFL announce the halftime performer?

A2: A source says the announcement may come around Thanksgiving.

Q3: Who else might perform if not Taylor?

A3: Jay-Z and Roc Nation are considering artists like Post Malone and Jelly Roll.