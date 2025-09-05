Wuthering Heights: Here's all you need to know about Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's 2026 film

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi-starrer Wuthering Heights, a film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 gothic novel of the same name, has been in the spotlight ever since filmmaker Emerald Fennell announced the project on social media in July last year. After accepting a bid from Warner Bros., the Saltburn and Promising Young Woman fame director has set Valentine’s Day 2026 for its theatrical release. Margot Robbie as Catherine in Wuthering Heights(YouTube)

In the past, fans have witnessed multiple adaptations of Wuthering Heights, including William Wyler's 1939 period drama with Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon as Heathcliff and Catherine. Tom Hardy and his wife Charlotte Riley also played the iconic roles in the two-part TV series in 2009, People reported.

Wuthering Heights: All about the film

The novel narrates the doomed romance of Heathcliff and Catherine, which later goes on to haunt their respective families for generations, according to People magazine.

It begins when a well-to-do family welcomes Heathcliff, a mysterious orphan, into their house. Later on, he develops a close bond with their daughter, Catherine. However, their love affair turns tragic due to prejudice and social pressures.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Emerald Fennell's 2026 film will follow the original story of the novel or will make certain changes to it.

Kharmel Cochrane, the film's casting director, earlier told Deadline that some of the English Literature fans "are not going to be happy" with the upcoming adaptation.

Wuthering Heights: Cast members

Apart from Robbie and Elordi, the upcoming film will also feature Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell, among others.

The roles of young Catherine and Heathcliff will be portrayed by Charlotte Mellington and Owen Cooper.

Wuthering Heights: Filming locations

Production on the upcoming project started earlier this year, with multiple shooting locations in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in England. Apart from that, filming also took place at valleys such as Arkengarthdale and Swaledale, as well as the village of Low Row, as per the People's report.

Fans might also get to witness the Surrender Bridge in it.

Wuthering Heights: Teaser

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser for Wuthering Heights. The one-and-a-half-minute video starts with a zoomed-in look at Catherine (Robbie), besides featuring flashes of multiple scenes of her lusting for Heathcliff. It is set to Charli XCX's Everything is Romantic.

