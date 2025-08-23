Margot Robbie says motherhood is 'the best' as she opens up about her baby boy for the first time

Australian actor Margot Robbie is finally opening up about motherhood — and in her own words, it’s simply “the best.” Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcomed their first child in October last year

The Birds of Prey actor, who welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley last year, spoke about parenthood while promoting her upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, set to release on September 19. Sitting down with Entertainment Tonight, Margot admitted that it’s hard to put the experience into words. “If you try to explain it to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it,” she said. “And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. So, you’re just kind of like, ‘It’s the best’,” she said.

The 35-year-old and Tom, her partner of more than a decade, quietly welcomed a baby boy in October 2024, with the news confirmed a few weeks later by People. Since then, the couple have kept details under wraps, including their son’s name and birthday. But for Margot, the joy of becoming a mother seems evident even in her rare public comments.

Her co-star from the upcoming film, Colin Farrell, also reflected on the subject, echoing her feelings on how profoundly parenthood can shift one’s perspective. “It’s meant everything to me. Yet, I don’t want to put that they’re everything to me on them — but they are the most important facet of my life,” he said in the interview.

And while Margot has largely kept her new role away from the spotlight, it hasn’t stopped her son from making the occasional cameo. During another interview with Access Hollywood, the Oscar-nominated star paused mid-conversation with a smile, apologising: “I’m sorry about how loud my baby is.”

For someone who has built her career on balancing blockbuster stardom with indie credibility, Margot’s new chapter as a mother adds another dimension to her already layered life. Known for keeping her private world firmly guarded, she may not be one to share every detail of family life. But in her brief remarks, the message was clear — for Margot, parenthood isn’t something that needs a long explanation. It’s enough to just say it’s the best.